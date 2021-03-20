Global Paver Market in China Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A paver (paver finisher, asphalt finisher, paving machine) is a piece of construction equipment used to lay asphalt on roads, bridges, parking lots and other such places. It lays the asphalt flat and provides minor compaction before it is compacted by a roller.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/supersonic-jet-market-sizeshareindustry-analysis-with-latest-market-research-report-forecast-2025-2021-02-19

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paver in China, including the following market information:

China Paver Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Paver Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

China Paver Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Paver Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ :https://www.articletrunk.com/neural-network-software-market-research-study-explores-huge-growth-in-future-impact-of-covid-19/

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Paver manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Paver production and consumption in China

ALSO READ :https://healthcareguruscience.blogspot.com/2021/03/corporate-wellness-market-set-to-surge.html

Total Market by Segment:

China Paver Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Paver Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Mechanical Pavers

Hydrostatic Pavers

China Paver Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Paver Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Paver Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Paver Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Paver Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total China Paver Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Wirtgen Group

VOLVO

Atlas Copco

CAT

FAYAT

SUMITOMO

ST Engineering

HANTA

XCMG

SANY

JiangSu Huatong Kinetics

ZOOMLION

SCMC

Tsun Greatwall

Xinzhu Corporation

CCCC XI’AN ROAD

DingshengTiangong

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paver Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Paver Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Paver Overall Market Size

2.1 China Paver Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Paver Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Paver Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paver Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Paver Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Paver Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Paver Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Paver Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paver Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Paver Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paver Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Paver Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paver Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Paver Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Mechanical Pavers

4.1.3 Hydrostatic Pavers

4.2 By Type – China Paver Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Paver Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Paver Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Paver Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Paver Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Paver Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Paver Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Paver Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Paver Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Paver Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Residential

5.1.3 Commercial

5.1.4 Industrial

5.2 By Application – China Paver Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Paver Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Paver Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Paver Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Paver Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Paver Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Paver Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Paver Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Paver Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Wirtgen Group

6.1.1 Wirtgen Group Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Wirtgen Group Business Overview

6.1.3 Wirtgen Group Paver Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Wirtgen Group Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Wirtgen Group Key News

6.2 VOLVO

6.2.1 VOLVO Corporate Summary

6.2.2 VOLVO Business Overview

6.2.3 VOLVO Paver Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 VOLVO Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 VOLVO Key News

6.3 Atlas Copco

6.3.1 Atlas Copco Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Atlas Copco Business Overview

6.3.3 Atlas Copco Paver Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Atlas Copco Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Atlas Copco Key News

6.4 CAT

6.4.1 CAT Corporate Summary

6.4.2 CAT Business Overview

6.4.3 CAT Paver Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 CAT Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 CAT Key News

6.5 FAYAT

6.5.1 FAYAT Corporate Summary

6.5.2 FAYAT Business Overview

6.5.3 FAYAT Paver Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 FAYAT Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 FAYAT Key News

6.6 SUMITOMO

6.6.1 SUMITOMO Corporate Summary

6.6.2 SUMITOMO Business Overview

6.6.3 SUMITOMO Paver Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 SUMITOMO Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 SUMITOMO Key News

6.7 ST Engineering

6.6.1 ST Engineering Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ST Engineering Business Overview

6.6.3 ST Engineering Paver Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 ST Engineering Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 ST Engineering Key News

6.8 HANTA

6.8.1 HANTA Corporate Summary

6.8.2 HANTA Business Overview

6.8.3 HANTA Paver Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 HANTA Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 HANTA Key News

6.9 XCMG

6.9.1 XCMG Corporate Summary

6.9.2 XCMG Business Overview

6.9.3 XCMG Paver Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 XCMG Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 XCMG Key News

6.10 SANY

6.10.1 SANY Corporate Summary

6.10.2 SANY Business Overview

6.10.3 SANY Paver Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 SANY Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.10.5 SANY Key News

6.11 JiangSu Huatong Kinetics

6.11.1 JiangSu Huatong Kinetics Corporate Summary

6.11.2 JiangSu Huatong Kinetics Paver Business Overview

6.11.3 JiangSu Huatong Kinetics Paver Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 JiangSu Huatong Kinetics Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.11.5 JiangSu Huatong Kinetics Key News

6.12 ZOOMLION

6.12.1 ZOOMLION Corporate Summary

6.12.2 ZOOMLION Paver Business Overview

6.12.3 ZOOMLION Paver Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 ZOOMLION Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.12.5 ZOOMLION Key News

6.13 SCMC

6.13.1 SCMC Corporate Summary

6.13.2 SCMC Paver Business Overview

6.13.3 SCMC Paver Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 SCMC Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.13.5 SCMC Key News

6.14 Tsun Greatwall

6.14.1 Tsun Greatwall Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Tsun Greatwall Paver Business Overview

6.14.3 Tsun Greatwall Paver Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Tsun Greatwall Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Tsun Greatwall Key News

6.15 Xinzhu Corporation

6.15.1 Xinzhu Corporation Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Xinzhu Corporation Paver Business Overview

6.15.3 Xinzhu Corporation Paver Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Xinzhu Corporation Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Xinzhu Corporation Key News

6.16 CCCC XI’AN ROAD

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105