Global Dental Wax Market is USD 905.56 million will rocket up to USD 1,310.46 million by the year 2028 | DBMR

Rising prevalence of dental diseases and rising awareness about the benefits of dental wax will lead to the rise in dental wax market value. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dental wax market will exhibit a CAGR of around 4.73% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. This means that the current market value, that is USD 905.56 million will rocket up to USD 1,310.46 million by the year 2028.

Various disadvantages of dental wax such as discomfort due to the hydrophobic nature of dental wax will slow down the market growth rate. Restricted mouth movement is another disadvantage of dental wax which in turn will also derail the rate of market growth. Excessive time required to heal the gums after inserting dental wax will further challenge the market growth rate.

The countries covered in the dental wax market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the dental wax market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is because of the prevailing sophisticated level of healthcare facilities coupled with the rising advancement in the technology involved in healthcare sector. Concentration of major key players in this region is also fostering the growth of the region in the global dental wax market. Asia-Pacific on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness about various dental diseases coupled with increased expenditure on healthcare infrastructure.

The dental wax market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to dental wax market.

The major players covered in the dental wax market report are Kerr Corporation, C.J. Robinson Company, Metrodent, DWS, Carmel Industries, BRACON DENTAL LTD., Pyrax Polymars, Universal Dental(Pvt)Ltd., DynaFlex, Dental Ventures of America, Inc., Vacalon Company Inc., Divine Horse Multi Products, Shanghai New Century Dental Materials, NISSIN DENTAL PRODUCTS INC., YAMAHACHI DENTAL MFG.,CO., M/s Intellodent., Prevest Denpro Limited., Giriraj Products., Dental Arts Laboratories, Inc. and Jayna Industries among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

