NIOC National Iranian Oil : 1st SPM System of Jask Oil Terminal Installed

The first Single Point Mooring system (SPM) with a capacity of 7,000 cubic meters per hour for crude oil export, was installed on Thursday (March 19) in the offshore position of this terminal in the Kouhmobarak area of Hormozgan province and entered the commissioning phase.

The head of the Jask oil terminal project stated that the weight of this offshore structure along with its side connections is approximate to 800 tons and added that with the commissioning and operation of this SPM, which was designed, built and installed by the Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Company, it is possible to load And exports of light, heavy crude oil as well as gas condensate in the VLCC-sized tankers.

The head of the Jask oil terminal project stated: ‘By launching and exploiting this section as the last piece in the chain of the strategic plan for transferring crude oil from Goreh to Jask, it will be possible to dock and load oil with giant VLCCs and, consequently, Iran can for the first time export oil from the Oman Sea.’

Highlighting the advantages of Jask oil terminal, Vahid Maleki argued that this oil export terminal will lead to the increase of economic security for buyers of Iranian oil, reduce tanker routes, decrease demand to supply of crude oil and gas condensate, diminish transportation and insurance costs, pave the way for the construction of downstream industries in the Makran region, and lessen the dependence on the Strait of Hormuz.

He also enumerated the benefits of constructing the Jask oil terminal and predicted that with the commissioning and operation of the first phase in the spring of the upcoming Iranian calender year (1400), the terminal would be ready to load the first shipment of crude oil exports from the Oman Sea.

Source: NIOC – National Iranian Oil Company

