To leave or not, Chinese companies are torn in the face of West-incited attacks amid Myanmar political upheaval

While Chinese companies have brought tangible benefits to Myanmar over recent years, the sudden political upheaval in the country since early February has cast a shadow over and brought security concerns to Chinese companies operating there. Agitated by some forces with an ulterior motive, some local radical protesters directed their anger at Chinese-funded enterprises, especially those in the garment sector, which is a pillar industry of the local economy.

The Chinese embassy in Myanmar has asked local police to take strong measures to protect the safety of Chinese businesses and employees.

In a dilemma between leaving and staying, some Chinese enterprises reached by the Global Times have ramped up efforts to prepare for unknown potential risks.

Leave or stay?

The Global Times reporter visited the Hlaingthaya Industrial Zone on the western outskirts of Yangon several years ago and discovered that the earliest industrial zone in Yangon was well-planned and constructed. Most of the factories were two or three stories, and most of the enterprises were mainly in light industries such as textile and garment making. Owners or managers of Chinese companies mostly live in villas near the industrial zones.

After Chinese factories were smashed, looted, or burned in the industrial zone recently, some have been prepared to leave amid fear. Among them, some had already been struggling with slack business due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the political upheaval, while others were disheartened by the vandalism which caused severe damages. More often than not, they feel helpless as they believe the local police cannot be of much help.

On March 16, some representatives from Chinese enterprises talked with the head of the Hlaingthaya Industrial Zone, and they said “the talks went well and both sides promised that they will strengthen the protection of Chinese enterprises and the zone will increase police presence, ” the Global Times has learned.

But some representatives said it is essential for them to get prepared and take self-help measures as much as possible, as “it would take nearly half an hour at the earliest to have the police arrive after an incident is reported.”

Some business leaders are still very worried about the future situation, “especially if there are serious conflicts in the next week, our personal safety will still be under threat”.

Despite the situation, multiple sources with China’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) operating in Myanmar confirmed to the Global Times on Wednesday that they did not receive any official instructions to evacuate, dismissing reports that China had ordered Chinese firms to withdraw non-essential staff from Myanmar, which has been embroiled in a political crisis since February.

Currently, some Chinese workers in Myanmar returned to China several weeks ago due to the recent social and political turmoil, but some still stay at their Myanmar office, according to a manager at a Chinese SOE in the hydropower sector.

A Chinese businessman surnamed Zhang, who has been evacuated from the industrial zone due to security concerns after the incident told the Global Times that he was engaged in foreign trade of garments in China before he came to Myanmar in 2012. After visiting Bangladesh, Vietnam, and other countries, he finally chose Myanmar, mainly because the overall business environment there was relatively better.

Zhang then opened a travel agency and contracts some international conferences and exhibitions, such as the most influential textile and clothing exhibition in Myanmar.

Zhang believes that the garment manufacturing industry undoubtedly contributes more to Myanmar’s economy. As far as he is aware, there are about 600 textile and garment factories in Yangon, and Chinese-funded enterprises can be said to account for “half of the industry”.

In Myanmar, some estimate that there are seven or eight hundred Chinese enterprises. It is difficult to estimate their specific number in Myanmar, as some private enterprises have not been registered with the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar.

It is reported that there are more than 340 Chinese enterprises registered with the Myanmar-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, of which 30 percent are in the textile and clothing industry.

The textile and clothing industry, which accounts for the largest share of Chinese-funded Myanmar-based businesses, is a major job creator, bringing 400,000 jobs to Myanmar.

However, being such a large job creator has made it the target of the recent rounds of attacks in serious cases of arson and vandalism.

