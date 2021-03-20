Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Cyclohexane dimethanol (CHDM) is an organic compound with formula C6H10 (CH2OH)2. It is a reactive diol having a cycloaliphatic structure containing two primary hydroxyl sites. Commercial samples consist of a mixture of cis and trans isomers, as seen for other disubstituted derivatives of cyclohexane. It is commonly used to make saturated and unsaturated polyester resins.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6228461-cyclohexane-dimethanol-chdm-market-in-italy-manufacturing-and

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market 2019 (%)

The global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market was valued at 1227.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1474.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. While the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70

Cis/Trans Ratio: 25:75

Others

The segment of cis/trans ratio: 30:70 holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 95%.

ALSO READ:

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/08/global-finance-and-accounting-outsourcing-services-market-2020-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2026/

Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Polyester Materials

Coating Materials

Others

Globally, the CHDM market is mainly driven by growing demand for polyester materials which accounts for nearly 93% of total downstream consumption of CHDM in global in 2015.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Eastman

SK NJC

Kangheng Chemical

ALSO READ:

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/20/05/ab16101969/covid-19-impact-on-online-dance-training-global-market-analysis-market-trends-future-scope-top-ke

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)