Global Phenolic Foam Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Phenolic foam board is recognized as a kind of important building insulation material. Phenolic foam board has thermal and fire performance solutions in commercial and residential buildings. It is used extensively in the building industry for a number of application areas including roofing, cavity board, external wall board, plaster board dry linings systems, floor insulation and as sarking board. Phenolic foams offer significant advantages over other insulation materials. A range of phenolic foam boards is available to suit most new buildings or refurbishment applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phenolic Foam in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Phenolic Foam Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Phenolic Foam Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

Brazil Phenolic Foam Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Phenolic Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Phenolic Foam production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Phenolic Foam Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

Brazil Phenolic Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Insulation Thickness (mm) below 40

From 40 to 80 (Insulation Thickness (mm))

Insulation Thickness (mm) Above 80

Brazil Phenolic Foam Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

Brazil Phenolic Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Building Use

Industry Use

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Phenolic Foam Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Phenolic Foam Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Phenolic Foam Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Total Brazil Phenolic Foam Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kingspan Insulation

Asahi Kasei

Unilin(Xtratherm)

LG Hausys

Sekisui Chemical

Jinan Shengquan Group

Tenlead

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Phenolic Foam Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Phenolic Foam Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Phenolic Foam Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Phenolic Foam Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Phenolic Foam Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Phenolic Foam Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Phenolic Foam Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Phenolic Foam Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Phenolic Foam Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Phenolic Foam Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Phenolic Foam Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phenolic Foam Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Phenolic Foam Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenolic Foam Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Phenolic Foam Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenolic Foam Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Phenolic Foam Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Insulation Thickness (mm) below 40

4.1.3 From 40 to 80 (Insulation Thickness (mm))

4.1.4 Insulation Thickness (mm) Above 80

4.2 By Type – Brazil Phenolic Foam Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Phenolic Foam Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Phenolic Foam Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Phenolic Foam Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Phenolic Foam Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Phenolic Foam Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Phenolic Foam Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Phenolic Foam Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Phenolic Foam Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Phenolic Foam Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Building Use

5.1.3 Industry Use

5.2 By Application – Brazil Phenolic Foam Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Phenolic Foam Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Phenolic Foam Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Phenolic Foam Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Phenolic Foam Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Phenolic Foam Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Phenolic Foam Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Phenolic Foam Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Phenolic Foam Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Kingspan Insulation

6.1.1 Kingspan Insulation Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Kingspan Insulation Business Overview

6.1.3 Kingspan Insulation Phenolic Foam Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Kingspan Insulation Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Kingspan Insulation Key News

6.2 Asahi Kasei

6.2.1 Asahi Kasei Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Asahi Kasei Business Overview

6.2.3 Asahi Kasei Phenolic Foam Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Asahi Kasei Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Asahi Kasei Key News

6.3 Unilin(Xtratherm)

6.3.1 Unilin(Xtratherm) Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Unilin(Xtratherm) Business Overview

6.3.3 Unilin(Xtratherm) Phenolic Foam Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Unilin(Xtratherm) Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Unilin(Xtratherm) Key News

6.4 LG Hausys

6.4.1 LG Hausys Corporate Summary

6.4.2 LG Hausys Business Overview

6.4.3 LG Hausys Phenolic Foam Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 LG Hausys Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 LG Hausys Key News

6.5 Sekisui Chemical

6.5.1 Sekisui Chemical Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Sekisui Chemical Business Overview

….….Continued

