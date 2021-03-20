Global Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Para-aminophenol (PAP) is the organic compound with the formula H2NC6H4OH. Typically available as a white powder. Para-aminophenol is a kind of commonly used intermediate of refined chemical industrial product, In the dye industry, it is applied to the synthesis of weakly acidic yellow 6G, weak acid yellow 5G, vulcanization blue 3R, Sulphur Blue CV, vulcanization Brilliant Green GB, sulfur red brown B3R, C.I. Sulphur Black 6(53295) and so on. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used for the synthesis of paracetamol, clofibrate and so on. It is also used in the preparation of the developer, antioxidants and oil additives and other products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Para-aminophenol (PAP) in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Para-aminophenol (PAP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Para-aminophenol (PAP) production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Hydrogenation Reduction Method

Iron Powder Reduction Method

South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical Intermediate

Rubber Antioxidant

Dyes

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Anhui Bayi Chemical

Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical

Farmson

Taixing Yangzi

Anqiu Lu’an Pharmaceutical

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Taizhou Nuercheng

Anhui Zhongxing Chemical

Meghmani Organics

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Para-aminophenol (PAP) Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Para-aminophenol (PAP) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Hydrogenation Reduction Method

4.1.3 Iron Powder Reduction Method

4.2 By Type – South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pharmaceutical Intermediate

5.1.3 Rubber Antioxidant

5.1.4 Dyes

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Para-aminophenol (PAP) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Anhui Bayi Chemical

6.1.1 Anhui Bayi Chemical Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Anhui Bayi Chemical Business Overview

6.1.3 Anhui Bayi Chemical Para-aminophenol (PAP) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Anhui Bayi Chemical Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Anhui Bayi Chemical Key News

6.2 Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical

6.2.1 Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical Business Overview

6.2.3 Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical Para-aminophenol (PAP) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical Key News

6.3 Farmson

6.3.1 Farmson Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Farmson Business Overview

6.3.3 Farmson Para-aminophenol (PAP) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Farmson Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Farmson Key News

6.4 Taixing Yangzi

6.4.1 Taixing Yangzi Corporate Summary

….….Continued

