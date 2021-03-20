Global PSA Test Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA), also known as gamma-seminoprotein or kallikrein-3 (KLK3), is a glycoprotein enzyme encoded in humans by the KLK3 gene.

The PSA test measures the level of PSA in a man’s blood. For this test, a blood sample is sent to a laboratory for analysis. The results are usually reported as nanograms of PSA per milliliter (ng/mL) of blood.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PSA Test in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany PSA Test Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany PSA Test Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Germany PSA Test Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany PSA Test Market 2019 (%)

The global PSA Test market was valued at 487.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 712.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PSA Test manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PSA Test production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany PSA Test Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany PSA Test Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

CLIA

ELISA

Others

Germany PSA Test Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany PSA Test Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Screening

Post-treatment Monitoring

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total PSA Test Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total PSA Test Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany PSA Test Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Germany PSA Test Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Abbott

Siemens Healthcare

DiaSorin

Roche

Beckman Coulter

PerkinElmer

Tosoh

Ortho Clinical

Fujirebio

Mediwatch

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PSA Test Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany PSA Test Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany PSA Test Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany PSA Test Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany PSA Test Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany PSA Test Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PSA Test Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany PSA Test Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany PSA Test Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany PSA Test Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany PSA Test Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PSA Test Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers PSA Test Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PSA Test Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 PSA Test Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 PSA Test Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany PSA Test Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 CLIA

4.1.3 ELISA

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Germany PSA Test Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany PSA Test Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany PSA Test Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany PSA Test Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany PSA Test Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany PSA Test Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany PSA Test Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany PSA Test Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany PSA Test Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

…..continued

