Global Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Para-aminophenol (PAP) is the organic compound with the formula H2NC6H4OH. Typically available as a white powder. Para-aminophenol is a kind of commonly used intermediate of refined chemical industrial product, In the dye industry, it is applied to the synthesis of weakly acidic yellow 6G, weak acid yellow 5G, vulcanization blue 3R, Sulphur Blue CV, vulcanization Brilliant Green GB, sulfur red brown B3R, C.I. Sulphur Black 6(53295) and so on. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used for the synthesis of paracetamol, clofibrate and so on. It is also used in the preparation of the developer, antioxidants and oil additives and other products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Para-aminophenol (PAP) in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Para-aminophenol (PAP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some

impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Para-aminophenol (PAP) production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Hydrogenation Reduction Method

Iron Powder Reduction Method

Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical Intermediate

Rubber Antioxidant

Dyes

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Anhui Bayi Chemical

Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical

Farmson

Taixing Yangzi

Anqiu Lu’an Pharmaceutical

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Taizhou Nuercheng

Anhui Zhongxing Chemical

Meghmani Organics

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Para-aminophenol (PAP) Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Para-aminophenol (PAP) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Hydrogenation Reduction Method

4.1.3 Iron Powder Reduction Method

4.2 By Type – Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pharmaceutical Intermediate

5.1.3 Rubber Antioxidant

5.1.4 Dyes

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Italy Para-aminophenol (PAP) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Anhui Bayi Chemical

6.1.1 Anhui Bayi Chemical Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Anhui Bayi Chemical Business Overview

6.1.3 Anhui Bayi Chemical Para-aminophenol (PAP) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Anhui Bayi Chemical Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Anhui Bayi Chemical Key News

6.2 Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical

6.2.1 Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical Business Overview

6.2.3 Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical Para-aminophenol (PAP) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical Key News

6.3 Farmson

6.3.1 Farmson Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Farmson Business Overview

6.3.3 Farmson Para-aminophenol (PAP) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Farmson Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Farmson Key News

6.4 Taixing Yangzi

6.4.1 Taixing Yangzi Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Taixing Yangzi Business Overview

6.4.3 Taixing Yangzi Para-aminophenol (PAP) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Taixing Yangzi Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Taixing Yangzi Key News

6.5 Anqiu Lu’an Pharmaceutical

6.5.1 Anqiu Lu’an Pharmaceutical Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Anqiu Lu’an Pharmaceutical Business Overview

6.5.3 Anqiu Lu’an Pharmaceutical Para-aminophenol (PAP) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Anqiu Lu’an Pharmaceutical Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Anqiu Lu’an Pharmaceutical Key News

6.6 Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

6.6.1 Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

6.6.3 Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Para-aminophenol (PAP) Major Pro

….….Continued

