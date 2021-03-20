Drive Shaft Market Evolvement, Strategic Points, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2026 – GKN PLc, Trelleborg AB, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings

“

The Global Drive Shaft Market Research Report 2021-2027 is a significant source of keen information for business specialists. It furnishes the business outline with development investigation and historical and futuristic cost analysis, income, demand, and supply information (as applicable). The research analysts give a detailed depiction of the worth chain and its wholesaler examination. This Market study gives extensive information which upgrades the agreement, degree, and use of this report. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market.

The report includes a detailed competitive analysis among the market participants in the global Drive Shaft market. The report delivers an in-depth comparative analysis of the competitors in the market based on their product offerings, market share, and geographic presence. The report includes regional forecasts, competitive landscape analysis, risk analysis, and discussion of industry trends, market size, market shares, growth potential estimates, and future business plans of the key players. The report offers market bifurcation based on the product type, application, geography, end-users, and more as per the particular market.

Top Companies Covered:

GKN PLc, Trelleborg AB, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, Ifa Rotorion – Holding GmbH, NTN Corporation, Yamada Manufacturing., Neapco Holdings LLc, Hyundai Wia Corporation, NKN, Ltd.

In the global Drive Shaft market report, there is solid in-depth data on various segments as well. These segments give a deeper look into the products, applications and what impact they are going to have on the market. The report also looks at new products and innovation that can be real game-changers.

The Report is Segmented into The Following Types:

Market Segmentation by Product Types:

Hollow, Rigid

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

Regions Covered in the Global Drive Shaft Market:

• The Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East

• Oceania

• Rest of the World

In the report, you will find statistics, facts and figures, and projections regarding the Drive Shaft market. This data has been collected, studied, and compiled by the best minds in the industry. They are highly experienced and qualified, and you can trust the authenticity of the market research report. All the facts & figures stated have been checked and re-checked for accuracy. The report also contains personal comments by industry experts which further add credibility and understanding to the report.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)

1.5 Global Drive Shaft Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2026

1.5.1 Global Drive Shaft Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Drive Shaft Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2026 by Value

1.5.3 Global Drive Shaft Price Trends Analysis from 2021 to 2026

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Drive Shaft Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Drive Shaft Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Drive Shaft (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Drive Shaft Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Drive Shaft Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Drive Shaft (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Drive Shaft Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Drive Shaft Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Drive Shaft (Volume and Value) by Regions

2.3.1 Global Drive Shaft Consumption and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Drive Shaft Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.1.1 2015-2020 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

3.1.2 2015-2020 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

3.2.1 2015-2020 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

3.2.2 North America Market

3.2.3 East Asia Market

3.2.4 Europe Market

3.2.5 South Asia Market

3.2.6 Southeast Asia Market

3.2.7 Middle East Market

3.2.8 Africa Market

3.2.9 Oceania Market

3.2.10 South America Market

3.2.11 Rest of the World Market

Chapter 4 Global Drive Shaft Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Drive Shaft Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Drive Shaft Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.3 East Asia Drive Shaft Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.4 Europe Drive Shaft Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.5 South Asia Drive Shaft Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia Drive Shaft Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.7 Middle East Drive Shaft Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.8 Africa Drive Shaft Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.9 Oceania Drive Shaft Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

4.10 South America Drive Shaft Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)

Chapter 5 North America Drive Shaft Market Analysis

5.1 North America Drive Shaft Consumption and Value Analysis

5.1.1 North America Drive Shaft Market Under COVID-19

5.2 North America Drive Shaft Consumption Volume by Types

5.3 North America Drive Shaft Consumption Structure by Application

5.4 North America Drive Shaft Consumption by Top Countries

5.4.1 United States Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5.4.2 Canada Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5.4.3 Mexico Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 6 East Asia Drive Shaft Market Analysis

6.1 East Asia Drive Shaft Consumption and Value Analysis

6.1.1 East Asia Drive Shaft Market Under COVID-19

6.2 East Asia Drive Shaft Consumption Volume by Types

6.3 East Asia Drive Shaft Consumption Structure by Application

6.4 East Asia Drive Shaft Consumption by Top Countries

6.4.1 China Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

6.4.2 Japan Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

6.4.3 South Korea Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 7 Europe Drive Shaft Market Analysis

7.1 Europe Drive Shaft Consumption and Value Analysis

7.1.1 Europe Drive Shaft Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Europe Drive Shaft Consumption Volume by Types

7.3 Europe Drive Shaft Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Europe Drive Shaft Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Germany Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 UK Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 France Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Italy Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Russia Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Spain Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.7 Netherlands Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.8 Switzerland Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.9 Poland Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 8 South Asia Drive Shaft Market Analysis

8.1 South Asia Drive Shaft Consumption and Value Analysis

8.1.1 South Asia Drive Shaft Market Under COVID-19

8.2 South Asia Drive Shaft Consumption Volume by Types

8.3 South Asia Drive Shaft Consumption Structure by Application

8.4 South Asia Drive Shaft Consumption by Top Countries

8.4.1 India Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8.4.2 Pakistan Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8.4.3 Bangladesh Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Drive Shaft Market Analysis

9.1 Southeast Asia Drive Shaft Consumption and Value Analysis

9.1.1 Southeast Asia Drive Shaft Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Southeast Asia Drive Shaft Consumption Volume by Types

9.3 Southeast Asia Drive Shaft Consumption Structure by Application

9.4 Southeast Asia Drive Shaft Consumption by Top Countries

9.4.1 Indonesia Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

9.4.2 Thailand Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

9.4.3 Singapore Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

9.4.4 Malaysia Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

9.4.5 Philippines Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

9.4.6 Vietnam Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

9.4.7 Myanmar Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 10 Middle East Drive Shaft Market Analysis

10.1 Middle East Drive Shaft Consumption and Value Analysis

10.1.1 Middle East Drive Shaft Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Middle East Drive Shaft Consumption Volume by Types

10.3 Middle East Drive Shaft Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 Middle East Drive Shaft Consumption by Top Countries

10.4.1 Turkey Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Iran Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 United Arab Emirates Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.5 Israel Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.6 Iraq Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.7 Qatar Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.8 Kuwait Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.9 Oman Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 11 Africa Drive Shaft Market Analysis

11.1 Africa Drive Shaft Consumption and Value Analysis

11.1.1 Africa Drive Shaft Market Under COVID-19

11.2 Africa Drive Shaft Consumption Volume by Types

11.3 Africa Drive Shaft Consumption Structure by Application

11.4 Africa Drive Shaft Consumption by Top Countries

11.4.1 Nigeria Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11.4.2 South Africa Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11.4.3 Egypt Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11.4.4 Algeria Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11.4.5 Morocco Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 12 Oceania Drive Shaft Market Analysis

12.1 Oceania Drive Shaft Consumption and Value Analysis

12.2 Oceania Drive Shaft Consumption Volume by Types

12.3 Oceania Drive Shaft Consumption Structure by Application

12.4 Oceania Drive Shaft Consumption by Top Countries

12.4.1 Australia Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

12.4.2 New Zealand Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 13 South America Drive Shaft Market Analysis

13.1 South America Drive Shaft Consumption and Value Analysis

13.1.1 South America Drive Shaft Market Under COVID-19

13.2 South America Drive Shaft Consumption Volume by Types

13.3 South America Drive Shaft Consumption Structure by Application

13.4 South America Drive Shaft Consumption Volume by Major Countries

13.4.1 Brazil Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

13.4.2 Argentina Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

13.4.3 Columbia Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

13.4.4 Chile Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

13.4.5 Venezuela Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

13.4.6 Peru Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

13.4.7 Puerto Rico Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

13.4.8 Ecuador Drive Shaft Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Drive Shaft Business

14.1 GKN PLc

14.1.1 GKN PLc Company Profile

14.1.2 GKN PLc Drive Shaft Product Specification

14.1.3 GKN PLc Drive Shaft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.2 Trelleborg AB

14.2.1 Trelleborg AB Company Profile

14.2.2 Trelleborg AB Drive Shaft Product Specification

14.2.3 Trelleborg AB Drive Shaft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings

14.3.1 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Company Profile

14.3.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Drive Shaft Product Specification

14.3.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Drive Shaft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.4 Nexteer Automotive Group Limited

14.4.1 Nexteer Automotive Group Limited Company Profile

14.4.2 Nexteer Automotive Group Limited Drive Shaft Product Specification

14.4.3 Nexteer Automotive Group Limited Drive Shaft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.5 Ifa Rotorion – Holding GmbH

14.5.1 Ifa Rotorion – Holding GmbH Company Profile

14.5.2 Ifa Rotorion – Holding GmbH Drive Shaft Product Specification

14.5.3 Ifa Rotorion – Holding GmbH Drive Shaft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.6 NTN Corporation

14.6.1 NTN Corporation Company Profile

14.6.2 NTN Corporation Drive Shaft Product Specification

14.6.3 NTN Corporation Drive Shaft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.7 Yamada Manufacturing.

14.7.1 Yamada Manufacturing. Company Profile

14.7.2 Yamada Manufacturing. Drive Shaft Product Specification

14.7.3 Yamada Manufacturing. Drive Shaft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.8 Neapco Holdings LLc

14.8.1 Neapco Holdings LLc Company Profile

14.8.2 Neapco Holdings LLc Drive Shaft Product Specification

14.8.3 Neapco Holdings LLc Drive Shaft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.9 Hyundai Wia Corporation

14.9.1 Hyundai Wia Corporation Company Profile

14.9.2 Hyundai Wia Corporation Drive Shaft Product Specification

14.9.3 Hyundai Wia Corporation Drive Shaft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

14.10 NKN, Ltd.

14.10.1 NKN, Ltd. Company Profile

14.10.2 NKN, Ltd. Drive Shaft Product Specification

14.10.3 NKN, Ltd. Drive Shaft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter 15 Global Drive Shaft Market Forecast (2021-2026)

15.1 Global Drive Shaft Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2021-2026)

15.1.1 Global Drive Shaft Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.1.2 Global Drive Shaft Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2 Global Drive Shaft Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

15.2.1 Global Drive Shaft Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

15.2.2 Global Drive Shaft Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

15.2.3 North America Drive Shaft Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.4 East Asia Drive Shaft Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.5 Europe Drive Shaft Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.6 South Asia Drive Shaft Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.7 Southeast Asia Drive Shaft Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.8 Middle East Drive Shaft Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.9 Africa Drive Shaft Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.10 Oceania Drive Shaft Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.2.11 South America Drive Shaft Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

15.3 Global Drive Shaft Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

15.3.1 Global Drive Shaft Consumption Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

15.3.2 Global Drive Shaft Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

15.3.3 Global Drive Shaft Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

15.4 Global Drive Shaft Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

15.5 Drive Shaft Market Forecast Under COVID-19

Chapter 16 Conclusions

Research Methodology

”