Global Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market in UK Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Marine internal combustion engine is a kind of device applied in marine propulsion system. It supplies power to the marine ships. The marine internal combustion engine is quite vast compared with the engines used in automobiles. It is made up of several components such as the block, crankshaft, bedplate, pistons, cylinder head and valves. Generally, marine internal combustion engine take heavy oil and diesel as fuel. To meet the need of power of marine ship, the marine internal combustion engines generally have a large horsepower. In this report, the statistical data we provide doesn’t include the engines used in small boats and recreational ships.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Internal Combustion Engine in UK, including the following market information:

UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K HP)

UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K HP)

Top Five Competitors in UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Marine Internal Combustion Engine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Marine Internal Combustion Engine production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K HP)

UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Low-speed Engine

Medium-speed Engine

High-speed Engine

UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K HP)

UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Container Ship

Bulk Freighter

Tanker

Cruise

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K HP)

Total UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Mitsui

Caterpillar

CSIC

CSSC

Yanmar

DAIHATSU

Mitsubishi

Hyundai

STX Engine

Weichai

Hitachi Zosen

IHI Power

Rolls-Royce (MTU)

Doosan

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Marine Internal Combustion Engine Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Internal Combustion Engine Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Marine Internal Combustion Engine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Internal Combustion Engine Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Marine Internal Combustion Engine Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Internal Combustion Engine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Low-speed Engine

4.1.3 Medium-speed Engine

4.1.4 High-speed Engine

4.2 By Type – UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Container Ship

5.1.3 Bulk Freighter

5.1.4 Tanker

5.1.5 Cruise

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK Marine Internal Combustion Engine Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Mitsui

6.1.1 Mitsui Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Mitsui Business Overview

6.1.3 Mitsui Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Mitsui Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Mitsui Key News

6.2 Caterpillar

6.2.1 Caterpillar Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Caterpillar Business Overview

6.2.3 Caterpillar Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Caterpillar Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Caterpillar Key News

6.3 CSIC

6.3.1 CSIC Corporate Summary

6.3.2 CSIC Business Overview

6.3.3 CSIC Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 CSIC Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.3.5 CSIC Key News

6.4 CSSC

6.4.1 CSSC Corporate Summary

6.4.2 CSSC Business Overview

6.4.3 CSSC Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 CSSC Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.4.5 CSSC Key News

6.5 Yanmar

6.5.1 Yanmar Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Yanmar Business Overview

6.5.3 Yanmar Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Yanmar Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Yanmar Key News

6.6 DAIHATSU

6.6.1 DAIHATSU Corporate Summary

6.6.2 DAIHATSU Business Overview

6.6.3 DAIHATSU Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 DAIHATSU Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.6.5 DAIHATSU Key News

6.7 Mitsubishi

6.6.1 Mitsubishi Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Mitsubishi Business Overview

6.6.3 Mitsubishi Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Mitsubishi Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Mitsubishi Key News

6.8 Hyundai

6.8.1 Hyundai Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Hyundai Business Overview

6.8.3 Hyundai Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Hyundai Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Hyundai Key News

6.9 STX Engine

6.9.1 STX Engine Corporate Summary

6.9.2 STX Engine Business Overview

6.9.3 STX Engine Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 STX Engine Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.9.5 STX Engine Key News

6.10 Weichai

6.10.1 Weichai Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Weichai Business Overview

6.10.3 Weichai Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Weichai Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Weichai Key News

6.11 Hitachi Zosen

6.11.1 Hitachi Zosen Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Hitachi Zosen Marine Internal Combustion Engine Business Overview

6.11.3 Hitachi Zosen Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Hitachi Zosen Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Hitachi Zosen Key News

6.12 IHI Power

6.12.1 IHI Power Corporate Summary

6.12.2 IHI Power Marine Internal Combustion Engine Business Overview

6.12.3 IHI Power Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 IHI Power Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.12.5 IHI Power Key News

6.13 Rolls-Royce (MTU)

6.13.1 Rolls-Royce (MTU) Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Rolls-Royce (MTU) Marine Internal Combustion Engine Business Overview

6.13.3 Rolls-Royce (MTU) Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Rolls-Royce (MTU) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Rolls-Royce (MTU) Key News

6.14 Doosan

6.14.1 Doosan Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Doosan Marine Internal Combustion Engine Business Overview

6.14.3 Doosan Marine Internal Combustion Engine Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Doosan Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Doosan Key News

6.15 Kawasaki

6.15.1 Kawasaki Corporate Summary

….Continued

