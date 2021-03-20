Global Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market in Vietnam Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Marine internal combustion engine is a kind of device applied in marine propulsion system. It supplies power to the marine ships. The marine internal combustion engine is quite vast compared with the engines used in automobiles. It is made up of several components such as the block, crankshaft, bedplate, pistons, cylinder head and valves. Generally, marine internal combustion engine take heavy oil and diesel as fuel. To meet the need of power of marine ship, the marine internal combustion engines generally have a large horsepower. In this report, the statistical data we provide doesn’t include the engines used in small boats and recreational ships.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Internal Combustion Engine in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K HP)

Vietnam Marine Internal Combustion Engine Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K HP)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Marine Internal Combustion Engine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Marine Internal Combustion Engine production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K HP)

Vietnam Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Low-speed Engine

Medium-speed Engine

High-speed Engine

Vietnam Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K HP)

Vietnam Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Container Ship

Bulk Freighter

Tanker

Cruise

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K HP)

Total Vietnam Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Mitsui

Caterpillar

CSIC

CSSC

Yanmar

DAIHATSU

Mitsubishi

Hyundai

STX Engine

Weichai

Hitachi Zosen

IHI Power

Rolls-Royce (MTU)

Doosan

