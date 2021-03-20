Power Module Packaging Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Power Module Packaging Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Power Module Packaging industry with latest developments. Power Module Packaging market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

A power electronic module or power module acts as a physical container for the storage of several power components, usually power semiconductor devices. The market growth is driven by a reduction in wastage of energy, use of efficient distributed cooling schemes, reduction in footprint, and consequent increase in power density. Also, the growing demand for power modules in industrial and consumer electronics sector is set to drive the power module packaging market.

Major Key Players:

Market Overview:

The power module packaging market was valued at USD 1.53 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2.44 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.79%. Currenlty people are exploiting sustainable and clean energy to mitigate the global crisis of fossil energy. Thus, the demand for sustainable energy is increasing. So with the global interests and efforts to popularize hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle(EV), the automotive module has seen steep growth. In turn, driving the power module packaging market.

– Moreover, more powerful electronic applications are deploying power modules instead of discrete components, in order to increase performance and reduce losses. Thus, mastering power module assembly is mandatory for manufacturers and is set to fuel innovation in the packaging design.

– For instance, in January 2018, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced that it has developed a 6.5 kV full silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductor module that is believed to offer the highest power density among other power semiconductors modules rated from 1.7 kV to 6.5 kV. It is expected that the module to lead to smaller and more energy-efficient power equipment for high-voltage railcars and electric power systems.

– Also, the growing dependence on automation and power electronics across various industries has made the need for backup power protection more crucial, to ensure no disruptions in the business model, which is expected to boost the adoption of UPS systems at a healthy rate, further driving the demand for power modules.