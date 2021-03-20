Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics industry with latest developments. Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244668

Scope of the Report:

Predictive analytics describes any approach to data mining with an emphasis on prediction (rather than description, classification or clustering). Prescriptive Analytics is a form of advanced analytics which examines data or content and is characterized by techniques such as graph analysis, simulation, complex event processing, neural networks, recommendation engines, heuristics, and machine learning.

Major Key Players:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244668

Our Research Report Includes:

Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Retail is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share

Owing to the rising demand for consumer goods and growth in e-commerce, the retail sector is witnessing significant growth in its sales. This has given rise to the data generated in the industry, with the implementation of big data solutions. Further, increasing competition in the industry has encouraged players to ensure efficient working across various stages in the delivery.

Following are the applications in the retail industry, which generate a significant amount of data and require advanced predictive and prescriptive analytics to excel.

– Customer Identification and Retention: With the help of analysis, it is possible to identify valued customers and retain them, as well as identify potential customers and attract them with valued offers. Customers are less likely to churn if they are similar to your primary target customers. If you have access to data about both your customers and a list of potential customers, this is an excellent opportunity to focus on only those who are less likely to churn. For instance, Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer with over 20,000 stores in 28 countries, is in the process of building the world’ biggest private cloud, to process 2.5 petabytes of data every hour.

– Inventory Planning and Risk Mitigation: Predictive analytics leverages big data and empowers retailers to design their stock, renew administration, and promote methodologies, along with minimizing risk and uncertainty. It is not only essential to predict the pattern on a large scale, but also to look at the minute details. Product inventory and shelf space have always been a retailer’s most valuable resources. Now analytics can be used to determine which products provide the highest level of sales and profits. It helps retailers to plan a variety of assortment mixes and create balanced merchandise planning strategies, with unique market-based, customer-based, fashion-based, and price-based assortments.

– Personalized Customer Service: With a tremendous amount of data, it is easy to start evaluating consumers on a more granular level. Rather than making an enormous campaign that costs thousands and has restricted effect, predictive analytics can customize the showcasing procedure.

– Accurate Insights in Real-time: Big data not only provides oversight, but it also gives insights about an individual. With predictive and prescriptive analytics, one can take a look at every person and assess their purchases continuously, to precisely foresee what they may purchase given their particular purchasing propensities.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Market Share

– The United States leads the North American market for predictive and prescriptive analytics, owing to early and heavy usage of advanced analytics across the majority of its industries. The retail sector in the country is flourishing rapidly. According to the NRF (National Retail Federation), in 2017, for each company closing a store, 2.7 companies were opening stores. This places increased importance on in-store analytics.

– The retail e-commerce sales in the country are expected to increase to USD 735.36 billion by 2023, from USD 504.58 billion in 2018. This has made retailers use predictive analytics to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, the e-commerce leader, Amazon, uses predictive analytics to know exactly what products people buy, browse, and return. Amazon applies deep, data-driven insights to predictive analytics, to make decisions on its product assortment strategy. Using predictive analytics helps Amazon maximize sales, by filling its store shelves and endless aisles online with the merchandise shoppers want.

– According to the National Academy of Medicine, the US healthcare system spends USD 750 billion on unnecessary services. Predictive analytics can reduce the wastage of money and save up to 15% of its budget, by analyzing the likelihood of the particular patient being subjected to a specific disease.

– In the United States, policies, such as the CMS EHR Incentive program and the HiTech Act, have raised investments in healthcare from 2011. This has augmented the adoption of digital solutions, which, in turn, has resulted in thriving in the volumes of data held by a typical healthcare organization. Further, the top six advanced analytics providers, in 2017, were US-based. These vendors of predictive and prescriptive solutions are benefiting significantly, owing to the prospering digital industry in the country.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244668

Detailed TOC of Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing importance of big data with large volumes of data generated, both in structured and unstructured form

4.3.2 Increasing adoption of business analytics and business intelligence

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Data privacy and security concerns

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 End – user Industry

6.1.1 BFSI

6.1.2 Retail

6.1.3 Healthcare

6.1.4 IT and Telecom

6.1.5 Industrial (Manufacturing, Automotive, Energy and Mining)

6.1.6 Government and Defense

6.1.7 Other End- user Industries

6.2 Geography

6.2.1 North America

6.2.1.1 US

6.2.1.2 Canada

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.2.1 UK

6.2.2.2 Germany

6.2.2.3 France

6.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.2.3 Asia Pacific

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 India

6.2.3.3 Japan

6.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2.4 Rest of the World

6.2.4.1 Latin America

6.2.4.2 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Oracle Corporation

7.1.2 SAP SE

7.1.3 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

7.1.4 Microsoft Corporation

7.1.5 SAS Institute Inc.

7.1.6 Accenture PLC

7.1.7 Infor Inc.

7.1.8 Teradata Corporation

7.1.9 Angoss Corporation

7.1.10 Salesforce.com

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Residential Gateway Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025

Medical Procedure Packs Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

Plastisols Market Size, Manufacturing Share, Business Growth Rate, Global Trends, Prominent Players, Business Advancement Plans by 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Robotic Temperature Sensor Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co

Food And Beverage Air Filtration Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026

Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Market Growth Analysis with Sales Estimation 2021: Forecast Value and Industry Size Analysis by Leading Players, Business Development Outlook with Top Regions with Impact of Covid-19 till 2025

Household Fruit and Vegetable Washing Machine Market Size and Share Analysis 2021 – Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Worldwide Growth Survey, Market Trends, and Company Overview with Covid-19 Impact till 2026

Hydroxyapatite-Coated Femoral Components Market Future Outlook 2021 – Industry Share and Size Analysis with Covid-19 Impact and Recovery, Key Players Profiles and Growth Prospects till 2025

Airport Weather Station Market Growth Size 2021, Covid-19 Impact on Global Opportunities, Business Prospects by Future Scope with Top Key Players, and Trends, Industry Supply, Demand Status till 2027

Bedsore Cushion Market Growth Factors and Leading Players Analysis 2021 – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research with Business Revenue and Opportunities till 2027

Public Interior Design Market Share by Regions 2021: Global Forecast Analysis by Types and Application, Market Performance, Development Status and Industry Growth Research by 2025 with Covid-19 Impact

Light Grids Market Size Forecast Report 2021-2027: Global Research by Emerging Growth Factors, Development Strategy, Regional Trend, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Business Prospect with Covid-19 Impact

Alginates Market Future Outlook 2021 – Industry Share and Size Analysis with Covid-19 Impact and Recovery, Key Players Profiles and Growth Prospects till 2025

Industrial Butterfly Valves Market Size Report 2021: Covid-19 Impact Analysis with Top Key Players, Global Industry Share, Future Scope, Business Strategies and Demand Forecast to 2026

White Fused Alumina Market Size Outlook 2021 – Business Prospect by Latest Impact of Covid-19, Future Challenges and Growth Analysis and Demanding Trends Forecast to 2024 | Industry Research.co