Pregnancy Detection Kits Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Pregnancy Detection Kits Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Pregnancy Detection Kits industry with latest developments. Pregnancy Detection Kits market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, pregnancy test kits are medical devices that are used to diagnose the possibility of pregnancy in females. The device detects the amount of hCG (Human Chorionic Gonadotrophin), which increases in amount during the early stages of pregnancy in the body.

Major Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Cardinal Health

Church & Dwight

Germaine Laboratories

Kent Pharmaceuticals

Piramal Enterprises

Prestige Brands Holdings

Procter & Gamble Co.

Quidel Corporation

SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics Market Overview:

The pregnancy detection kits market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 5.9% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– The factors driving the market growth include an increase in unplanned pregnancies, rise in disposable income, along with the changing lifestyles, and growing literacy rates.

– The unplanned pregnancy rate in the United States is significantly higher than in any other developed country. According to a 2017 report from the Guttmacher Institute in the United States, it is estimated that 52% of unintended pregnancies result from couples not using any contraceptives, 43% result from inconsistent or incorrect contraceptive use, and only 5% result from contraceptive failure.

– Almost 44% pregnancies in Europe and 38% in Asia are unplanned, leading to high demand for pregnancy detection kits. The rate of unplanned pregnancies have been increasing worldwide. Pregnancy detection kit is one of the primary and easy ways for women to check if they are pregnant or not. Thus, the demand for pregnancy detection kits is expected to increase in the future.

– However, pregnancy detection kits are not accessible to women in low-income countries. Easy-to-use, highly accurate dip-strip tests can be purchased from manufacturers for less than ten cents.

– In several countries pregnancy tests are sold to women at a 2000% markup or more, making them prohibitively expensive. Furthermore, in low-income countries, pregnancy test kits are not readily available and the lack of awareness along with a low literacy rate of women further restricts the sale of pregnancy kits in these countries.