Pregnancy Detection Kits Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Pregnancy Detection Kits Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Pregnancy Detection Kits industry with latest developments. Pregnancy Detection Kits market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
As per the scope of this report, pregnancy test kits are medical devices that are used to diagnose the possibility of pregnancy in females. The device detects the amount of hCG (Human Chorionic Gonadotrophin), which increases in amount during the early stages of pregnancy in the body.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Pregnancy Detection Kits Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Pregnancy Detection Kits Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Blood test for HCG is Expected to Show Lucrative Growth in the Type of Test
The human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) blood test is a quantitative test that measures the level of hCG hormone present in a sample of the blood; hCG is a hormone produced in the female body during pregnancy. During the course of pregnancy, the cells in the developing placenta produce hCG. The placenta in the sacs nourishes the egg after it is fertilized and attaches to the uterine wall. The hCG hormone is first detected in the female blood sample about 11 days after conception, and the level of hCG continues to double after 48 to 72 hours. Once they reach the peak- which occurs around 8 to 11 weeks after conception – the hCG levels decline and then remain stable for the rest of the pregnancy. This HCG test is performed to confirm the pregnancy, determine the age of the fetus, diagnose a potential miscarriage, and diagnose an abnormal pregnancy. Therefore, due to the growth of planned and unplanned pregnancies, HCG tests are recommended by doctors, which helps to drive the global market.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America dominates the pregnancy detection kits market, due to the growing awareness regarding pregnancy detection kits and the growing expenditure on personal care products. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, such as a rise in disposable income in developing economies, well-established distribution channel, and growing awareness regarding pregnancy product through strong family planning activities conducted by government organizations.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Pregnancy Detection Kits Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increase in Unplanned Pregnancies
4.2.2 Rise in Disposable Income
4.2.3 Changing Life Styles and Growing Women Literacy Rate
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Price of Pregnancy Detection Kits
4.3.2 Lack of Availability and Awareness in Low Income Countries
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT)
5.1.1.1 Test Cassette Format
5.1.1.2 Test Strip Format
5.1.1.3 Test Midstream Format
5.1.2 Digital Devices
5.1.3 Other Product Types
5.2 Type of Test
5.2.1 Urine test for HCG
5.2.2 Blood test for HCG
5.2.3 Other Types of Test
5.3 Distribution Channel
5.3.1 Hospital Pharmacies
5.3.2 Independent Pharmacies and Drug Store
5.3.3 Online Pharmacies
5.3.4 Other Distribution Channels (Super markets/Retails Stores)
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 Cardinal Health
6.1.3 Church & Dwight
6.1.4 Germaine Laboratories
6.1.5 Kent Pharmaceuticals
6.1.6 Piramal Enterprises
6.1.7 Prestige Brands Holdings
6.1.8 Procter & Gamble Co.
6.1.9 Quidel Corporation
6.1.10 SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
