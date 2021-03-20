Premium Chocolate Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Premium Chocolate Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Premium Chocolate industry with latest developments. Premium Chocolate market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Dark, white and milk premium chocolates are the major product types. By distribution channel global premium chocolate market segmented into Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience stores, variety stores, online stores others. By the distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment accounts for the largest share, primarily due to the availability of all premium and regular chocolates at a single place.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Premium Chocolate Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Premium Chocolate Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Growing Demand For Dark Premium Chocolate
The influence of the organic and clean label trend is also palpable among dark chocolate manufacturers, with demand for premium and organic ingredients witnessing a spike due to their increasing health benefits. This factor is expected to increase the demand for dark premium chocolate in the coming years, facilitated by the indulgence purchase of consumers. Moreover, as consumers in the United States and Europe are more informed about the health benefits of dark chocolate, and as the overall demand for packaged products is high, they are increasingly inclined toward opting for dark chocolate as a dessert option, thus increasing its demand in developed regions, as compared to the developing economies. Another major growth driver is the branding of seasonal and premium dark chocolates as gifts, primarily attracting consumers who are influenced by the price, packaging, ingredients, authenticity, or product, and the buying experience.
United States Remains the Popular Market
United States held a prominent share in the global premium chocolate market. Consumer in the United States prefer treating themselves with bite-sized chocolates to limit their confectionary consumption. Dark chocolate is fitting pleasantly with the ‘clean eating’ trend in the country. Since dark chocolate was found to have numerous health benefits, the consumers are opting for premium dark chocolates to have guilt-free experience. The supermarkets and hypermarkets, like Target and Walmart, are trying to gain higher market traction by stocking up European premium chocolates brands like Godiva. This increases the scope for the international players in the United States market. Moreover, the factors such as the increased pace of innovation and a steady influx of private labels players, such as SPAGnVOLA Chocolatier, have further contributed to the premium chocolate market in the country.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Premium Chocolate Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Dark Premium Chocolate
5.1.2 White and Milk Premium Chocolate
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Online Stores
5.2.4 Other Distrbution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Switzerland
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Spain
5.3.2.8 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Australia
5.3.3.4 Japan
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 Kuwait
5.3.5.3 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Most Active Companies
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Spr�ngli AG
6.4.2 Ferrero SpA
6.4.3 The Hershey Company
6.4.4 Mondelez International Inc.
6.4.5 Yildiz Holding
6.4.6 Nestle SA
6.4.7 Mars
6.4.8 Cemoi Chocolatier SA
6.4.9 Lake Champlain Chocolates
6.4.10 Lotte Confectionary Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
