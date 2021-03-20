Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives industry with latest developments. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand from the Automotive Industry

– Over the past few years, adhesives have become a prime technology component of the automotive applications, as they are continuously replacing traditional bonding or adhesion methods. On average, the present-day automobile contains about 18 kg of adhesives, compared to 8 kg in 2004.

– In the automotive industry, pressure sensitive adhesives are widely used, as they offer superior benefits over mechanical fasteners. They help in improving crash efficiency of automotive, as they do not affect the substrate used in assembly. They help in distributing stress over the entire bonded area and do not allow the concentration of stress.

– Pressure sensitive adhesives are also used for the attachment of printed circuit boards to heat sinks in automotive electronics applications.

– Furthermore, some of the other applications of pressure sensitive adhesive products in the automotive sector are:

– Brake shim applications, to bond brake pad and metal shim

– The automotive passenger compartment, under-the-hood and exterior applications

– Moreover, the recent advancements in pressure sensitive adhesive technologies are aiding automotive manufacturers in the production of lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles. The focus on minimizing carbon emission and enhancing fuel economy, by reducing the vehicle’s weight, has provided an impetus to usage of pressure sensitive adhesives, as a bonding material for the manufacturing of automotive.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

– With over 40% of the global demand, Asia-Pacific is the most promising market for pressure sensitive adhesives, which is likely to dominate the market in the near future. This domination can be attributed to the growing demand for tapes and labels in the region.

– China, India, Japan, and South Korea account for over 80% of the demand for pressure sensitive adhesives. The growing packaging and automotive industries are driving the market for pressure sensitive adhesives in this region.

– China is one of the major exporter of adhesive products (tapes, label, etc.) and the factors concerning the majority of its customers are quality of the product, product range offered by the vendor, and reducing the dosage and wastage of adhesives. Owing to this reason, international players currently dominate the Chinese market for pressure sensitive adhesives. The same factor encourages local producers to invest in R&D to acquire a major share of the national market.

– The pressure sensitive adhesives market in India is expected to grow at a higher rate and its usage has increased with the transparent and filmic labels, shrink-wrap labels for fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturers, and flexible labels and multicolor wrap-around labels. The pressure sensitive adhesives market is still in its early growth stage and it has a higher scope of growth in the coming future.

– The large market size, coupled with the huge growth of Asia-Pacific, is quite instrumental in the expansion of the pressure sensitive adhesives market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Development of Low-cost Flexible Packaging

4.1.2 Rising Demand from the Automotive Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding VOC Emissions

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Water-based

5.1.2 Solvent-based

5.1.3 Hot Melt

5.1.4 Radiation

5.2 By Resin

5.2.1 Acrylics

5.2.2 Silicones

5.2.3 Elastomers

5.2.4 Other Resins

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Tapes

5.3.2 Labels

5.3.3 Graphics

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Packaging

5.4.2 Woodworking and Joinery

5.4.3 Medical

5.4.4 Commercial Graphics

5.4.5 Transportation

5.4.6 Electronics

5.4.7 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 Italy

5.5.3.4 France

5.5.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.3 Ashland Inc.

6.4.4 Avery Dennison Corp.

6.4.5 DowDuPont Inc.

6.4.6 Franklin International

6.4.7 H.B. Fuller Co.

6.4.8 Helmitin Adhesives

6.4.9 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.10 Huntsman Corporation

6.4.11 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

6.4.12 Jowat AG

6.4.13 Mapei SPA

6.4.14 Master Bond

6.4.15 Pidilite Industries Ltd

6.4.16 Sika AG

6.4.17 Tesa SE (A Beiersdorf Company)

6.4.18 Wacker Chemie AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Adoption of Bio-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

7.2 Other Opportunities

