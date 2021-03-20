Print Label Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Print Label Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Print Label industry with latest developments. Print Label market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Print labels are the primary source of communication between a company and its customers. Labels contribute majorly to how a consumer perceives a particular product while looking at a product label and how much of an impact it makes on the consumer’s mind.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
FMCG is Expected to Hold a Significant Share
– The sectors considered under the scope of the FMCG vertical are food, beverage, cosmetics, and toiletry, among others. Labeling is an indispensable part of marketing, which impact and profoundly influences consumer buying behaviour. With the expanding pool of brand choices in the FMCG industry, brand managers and designers are searching for ways to attract customers.
– Increasing demand for personal care products and food & beverage is expected to drive consumption of FMCG products. The increasing demand and revenue from food and beverage sector particularly are primarily driving the market.
– The beverage industry is witnessing a growing trend of print labeling owing to personalization. Manufacturers are continually looking for new ways to present their products and create new identities for their brand. This demand forces new labeling technologies to develop and expand continuously.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold Major Share
– Asia-Pacific is home to the largest population in the world. The Chinese economy has been growing rapidly from the turn of the century, government regulations allowing foreign firms to invest heavily, and the need for brand recognition among the large consumer-base has led advertising to reach a new high in the country.
– The major applications of print labels in the country include the cosmetics, food, and medical care sectors, which have significant demand, owing to the large population in the region.
– China is a fast developing market, with the adoption of efficient and better-performing technologies to produce a higher quality of products has resulted in the print label market expanding quickly in future. With infrastructure development, the country is slowly shifting toward more sustainable methods, such as practices that support recycling. This is leading to a rise in the demand for products, such as liner-less labels, biodegradable face-stocks, and recyclable liners.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
