Kalmar continues to support the market growth in Mexico with a new terminal tractor order

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed an agreement with Mexican heavy-equipment distributor Grupo Tracsa to supply a total of 47 Kalmar Ottawa terminal tractors for various customers including Auto Express Charqueño, Transportadora Nuevo Milenio and Transportes Castores in Mexico. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2021 Q1 order intake with delivery scheduled to take place during Q3 of 2021.

Grupo Tracsa, founded in 1974, is a leading distributor of heavy industrial equipment in Mexico and has been collaborating closely with Kalmar for more than a decade. The company is a distributor for Kalmar’s Ottawa brand of terminal tractors as well as Kalmar forklift trucks, reachstackers and empty container handlers. Tracsa supplies terminal tractors to customers in a variety of different industrial segments, including marine ports and terminals, steel processing, mining and logistics.

The new machines will be used to replenish the Tracsa inventory following tremendous success with sales of terminal tractors in the first quarter of 2021 after an economically challenging 2020. About half of the new machines will be configured for distribution application and the rest for port terminal operations.

Jorge Compean, Industrial Commercial Director of Grupo Tracsa: “The Kalmar machines meet all the expectations of our local customers in terms of performance, productivity and safety, so we are very pleased to be able to expand our fleet with the latest-generation Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors. We have developed an excellent working relationship with the Kalmar team, and are building on our shared services and support capabilities and synergies in ensuring our customers’ safe and efficient operations. This latest order will also help us provide our customers with the shortest possible delivery time.”

Eduardo Prat, Vice President, Latin America, Kalmar Mobile Solutions: “Tracsa has been a trusted Kalmar distributor in the Mexican market for more than 10 years. Their professionalism and dedication has helped to secure several important orders for Kalmar equipment from customers in a wide variety of industries. This latest order is a result of the hard work that Tracsa has done in the face of challenging economic circumstances, and I am delighted that our customers in Mexico have decided to continue to invest in our industry-leading terminal tractor solutions.”

Source: Kalmar

