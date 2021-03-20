Thermal Management Technologies Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Thermal Management Technologies Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Thermal Management Technologies industry with latest developments. Thermal Management Technologies market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
The thermal management technologies market are evolving rapidly, especially in the case of consumer electronics. Increasing adoption of renewable energy resources is the major factor driving the thermal energy storage market with the rapid industrialization across the world has increased the need for continuous power supply, which positively leads to the growth of the overall thermal energy market during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand in Consumer Electronics will Enhance the Market Growth
– Due to developments in the electronics industry, the introduction of smaller and smarter products are increasing. These advancements in the industry have led to an increased need for innovative thermal management technologies to improve the system performance and reliability, by avoiding the heat generated by the devices.
– The smartphone and the tablet material market has witnessed considerable growth in the past decade. Owing to the sensitivity toward the weight and the costs, the said market will rely largely on advanced materials for cooling solutions rather than secondary heat sinks.
– The chip-cooling technologies are evolving over the years to accommodate steep increase in heat flux in electronic devices as single-phase heat is transferring to multi-phase heat transfer, which has led to the design of advanced cooling solutions for the market.
– Due to increasing growth rate in consumer electronics in United States, Artificial intelligence (AI) and fast connectivity are becoming the critical ingredients for the next era of category leaders in smartphones, smart home devices and smart speakers which will drive the thermal management technologies market. Convection cooling devices are widely used in electronic circuits and printed circuit boards (PCBs). This has resulted in the growth of thermal management device market. Thus, these devices help lower the peak temperature of the systems with natural and forced convection cooling technologies.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate
– Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in thermal management technologies market due to the progression of electronics and semiconductor industries.
– Asia-Pacific dominates the market for automotive thermal management system, where China is assessed for the highest growth due to the substantial demand for passenger and commercial vehicles in this country.
– The rise in industrialization and the number of end-user industry companies in developing economies, such as China and India are offering numerous untapped opportunities. Moreover, the presence of the considerable amount of electronic manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific, along with the increased adoption of heat dissipation solutions to improve the heat dissipation in next-generation electronics is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Thermal Management Technologies Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increase in Vehicle Energy Efficiency and Performance
4.3.2 Thermal Management Technology Proliferation
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Design Complexities in Components
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Software
5.1.2 Hardware
5.1.3 Substrate
5.1.4 Interface
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Computers
5.2.2 Consumer Electronic
5.2.3 Automotive Electronic
5.2.4 Telecommunication
5.2.5 Renewable Energy
5.2.6 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Parker-Hannifin Corp
6.1.2 Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc.
6.1.3 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.4 Gentherm Inc.
6.1.5 Autoneum Holding AG
6.1.6 Sapa Extrusions Inc.
6.1.7 AllCell Technologies
6.1.8 Thermacore, Inc
6.1.9 Laird Technologies, Inc.
6.1.10 Pentair Thermal Management
6.1.11 Outlast Technologies, LLC
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
