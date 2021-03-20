Thermal Management Technologies Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Thermal Management Technologies Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Thermal Management Technologies industry with latest developments. Thermal Management Technologies market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244437

Scope of the Report:

The thermal management technologies market are evolving rapidly, especially in the case of consumer electronics. Increasing adoption of renewable energy resources is the major factor driving the thermal energy storage market with the rapid industrialization across the world has increased the need for continuous power supply, which positively leads to the growth of the overall thermal energy market during the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Parker

Hannifin Corp

Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Gentherm Inc.

Autoneum Holding AG

Sapa Extrusions Inc.

AllCell Technologies

Thermacore, Inc

Laird Technologies, Inc.

Pentair Thermal Management

Outlast Technologies, LLC Market Overview:

The thermal management technologies was valued at USD 10.2 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 15.86 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.68% over the forecast period of (2019-2024). The electronic packaging trend has increased the performance and reduced the size of the product which has led to a significant increase in the power consumption of the system which is going to be a creative thermal management advancement with good system performance and reliability by removing high heat flux generated in the electronic devices.

– Increase in vehicle energy efficiency and performance, and reduction in costs is driving the market. The thermal management market for the electric & hybrid vehicle is growing due to its increased battery capacity, developing charging infrastructure, and consumer preference for electric vehicles. DuPont leading refrigerants offer low global warming potential, which can be considered for hybrid and electric vehicle battery systems, where the need to control the temperature range is critical.

– Thermal management technology proliferation is a key driver for the market with increased proliferation of embedded computing in automotive, healthcare, buildings, space, and another commercial/consumer markets. The chip-cooling solutions and fan-based air cooling, such as piezoelectric fans are has proven very resilient in the face of growing thermal demands.