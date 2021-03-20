Thermal Spray Equipment Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Thermal Spray Equipment Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Thermal Spray Equipment industry with latest developments. Thermal Spray Equipment market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Thermal Spray Equipment market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

Thermal Spray Equipment Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Thermal Spray Equipment Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Aerospace Industry

– Thermal sprays equipment are largely employed for several purposes in jet engines components, such as crankshafts, piston rings, cylinders, valves, and so on.

– In addition to these, they are also applied in the coating of landing gear, in order to withstand the forces during landing and take-off.

– Thermal spray coatings systems are used for coating purposes in rocket combustion chambers, compressor air seals, and high-pressure nozzles, respectively.

– Coatings of chromium cobalt, aluminum oxide, and chromium carbide are employed in turbine air seals, fuel nozzles, and turbine vanes, respectively.

– Boeing led the aerospace industry in adapting and implementing the use of thermal spray equipment as an alternative for hard chromium plating on numerous structural components.

– All in all, there is a promising growth for the demand of thermal spray equipment in the aerospace industry, over the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific Region

– The thermal spray equipment market in China is experiencing healthy growth, mirroring the manufacturing section of aerospace and automotive industry of the country.

– China is one of the largest producers of steel, and steel mills use thermal spray coatings for protection. In the steel industry, mainly coatings of processing rolls by HVOF, spray fusing, plasma spraying, and plasma-transferred arc overlaying welding are used.

– The Chinese aerospace policy represents one of the most comprehensive attempts to enter the top levels of aerospace development and production. China is expected to be the world’s largest single‐country market for civil aircraft sales in the next 20 years.

– According to the International Trade Administration, Boeing estimates that China will need to add more than 6,000 planes to its commercial fleet to meet the traffic demand.

– China has the second largest domestic aviation market in the world. It also has the world’s fastest growing domestic aviation industry, with passenger traffic increasing at the rate of 6.6% per year.

– Therefore, the demand for thermal spray equipment is expected to increase significantly in the country in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

