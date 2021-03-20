Thermal Spray Materials Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Thermal Spray Materials Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Thermal Spray Materials industry with latest developments. Thermal Spray Materials market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Thermal Spray Materials market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

Thermal Spray Materials Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Thermal Spray Materials Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for High Performance Customized Alloy Powders in the Automotive Industry

– In Asia-Pacific (especially in India), a noticeable market trend is evident in the form of increased demand for high performance customized alloy powders. This is particularly evident in the automotive industry, where high-performance engine components, such as turbochargers, require high temperature resistance materials.

– The automotive manufacturing sector in the Asia-Pacific region has been increasing at a strong rate and further growth is expected to be witnessed over the forecast period, owing to the surge in investments and expansion in production facilities in the region.

– Major car manufacturers, such as Chevrolet, Daimler, Jeep, Audi, Volvo, and Kia, have either set up their automotive manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new facilities in the Asia-Pacific region in the near future.

– China is the largest producer of motor vehicles in the world, with more than 27 million motor vehicles produced in 2018. The strong GDP and income growth rate, stronger demands from lower-tier cities, declining prices, and government support for promoting new-energy vehicles are expected to drive the automotive market further.

– Similarly, motor vehicle production in India increased by around 8% during 2018, from 4,792,231 vehicles produced in 2017 to 5,174,645 vehicles in 2018. In India, with increasing demand for vehicles, several automobile manufacturers have started investing heavily in various segments of the industry.

– The thermal spray coatings used for cylinder bores in automotive engines are expected to witness robust demand in the region, over the forecast period. Coatings applied for transmission and suspension parts are also projected to witness a growth in the consumption rates in the Asia-Pacific region.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

North America was found to be the major market for the consumption of thermal spray materials, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. The domination by the region is majorly owing to the presence of the globally renowned civil and military aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing, Airbus, and Bombardier, among others. The aerospace manufacturers in the region are highly competitive internationally. Investors in the US aerospace industry are supported by the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) “gold standard” of aviation safety, helping in boosting the confidence of buyers and passengers globally. The moderate growth in the other end-user industries for thermal spray materials is also expected to drive the consumption of thermal spray materials in the region. The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for thermal spray materials in the region and the same trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

