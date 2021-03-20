Thermal Spray Powder Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Thermal Spray Powder Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Thermal Spray Powder industry with latest developments. Thermal Spray Powder market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Thermal Spray Powder market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

Thermal Spray Powder Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Thermal Spray Powder Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Aerospace Industry

– Ceramic powders, such as tungsten carbide and chrome carbide, are used as thermal barrier coatings in the aerospace and aviation sector, to protect components against intense heat and wear. In the aerospace sector, thermal spray powders are extensively used as the protective coatings of aircraft components and to repair the old ones. They are used in the protection of engine turbine blades and actuation systems, to provide high thermal resistance and longevity.

– Thermal spray powder coatings are largely employed for several purposes in jet engine components, such as crank shafts, piston rings, cylinders, valves, and so on. In addition, they are also applied in the coating of landing gear (bearings and axles inside the landing gear) to withstand the forces during landing and take-off.

– The aircraft production industry is booming in the Asia-Pacific and South American regions. Countries, such as China and India, are witnessing growth in the aircraft passenger travel rate, owing to the rising consumer incomes and increasing airport infrastructure network. The production of large commercial aircrafts across the world has been increasing over the past few years. In 2017, the production increased by 8.4%.

– Aircraft production has been increasing over the past few decades, owing to the increasing passenger traffic, coupled with the need for fuel efficient aircraft. The number of deliveries by Airbus manufacturer has been increasing over the past 15 years. In 2017, the number of aircraft deliveries increased by 4.36%.

– The air travel passenger fleet in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to rise by 5.7%, while the aircraft fleet is expected to increase at a rate of 4.8% during the forecast period. The total aircraft fleet is expected to reach to a number of 17,520 by 2036. Similarly, the Latin American and Middle Eastern regions are also expected to witness significant growth rates of 4.4% and 5.1%, respectively, between 2017 and 2036. With increasing aircraft fleet, the repair and maintenance of aircraft also increases YoY.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

North America region to Dominate the Market

The United States is the world’s largest and most powerful economy, with a per capita income of USD 55,900. The economic growth rate was 2.9% in 2018, and is expected to increase to 2.3% in 2019. It is the second largest automotive manufacturer, after China, and produced 11 314 705 units vehicles in 2018. Over the past five years, the country witnessed a robust growth in automobile production. Furthermore, the production increases by 1.1% in 2018. Export of aerospace components to countries, such as France, China, and Germany, along with robust consumer spending in the United States, is driving the manufacturing activities in the aerospace industry. Industrial gas turbines are likely to play an important role in achieving national objectives related to energy and environment. The ongoing technical advances make gas turbines the logical choice for power generation and replacement of old thermal facilities operating on coal and oil. The thermal spray powder market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period, due to high demand from various end-user industries.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

