Thermistor Temperature Sensor Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

Thermistor Temperature Sensor market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
A thermistor is a resistor whose resistance is dependent on temperature. Thermistor temperature sensors are mainly used as inrush current limiters. They are also used in temperature sensing devices, self-resetting over-current protectors, and self-regulating heating elements.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Thermistor Temperature Sensor Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Thermistor Temperature Sensor Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Automotive Sector to Propel the Market Growth
– With the healthy development of the manufacturing industry, globally, the demand for thermistor temperature sensors is expected to see tremendous growth, globally, during the forecast period.
– The automotive segment is witnessing a significant increase in production, owing to growing demand.
– There is a continuous demand for light commercial vehicles, due to the increasing purchasing power of the millennial population. For an average consumer, motor vehicles are reliable options, as they have better fuel efficiency and safety features. These factors drive the growth of light weight vehicles.
– Premium vehicles and utilities continue to drive the sales of light vehicles, which cumulatively contribute to an increase in the demand for thermistor temperature sensors during the forecast period.
North America to Account for a Significant Share
– North America held the largest market share, due to the presence of several established manufacturers in the region investing significantly into the development and betterment of existing thermistor sensors. One of the major applications of thermistor sensors is in the automotive sector.
– The United States has one of the largest automotive markets across the globe, and it is home to many global automotive and auto part manufacturers. Some of the major automobile manufacturers based out of the region include Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Tesla. Tesla is at the forefront of technological innovation. With billions of dollars invested in the United States, the automotive industry, directly and indirectly, employs hundreds of thousands of Americans.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Thermistor Temperature Sensor Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Demand for Cost-effective Sensors
4.3.2 Compact Size and Improved Response Rate
4.3.3 Increasing Investments in Automation
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Competition from Substitute Sensors
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC)
5.1.2 Negative Temperature Coefficie
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Chemical and Petrochemical
5.2.2 Oil and Gas
5.2.3 Automotive
5.2.4 Energy and Power
5.2.5 Industrial
5.2.6 Food and Beverages
5.2.7 Healthcare
5.2.8 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ABB Ltd
6.1.2 Texas Instruments Incorporated
6.1.3 Panasonic Electronic Devices Co. Ltd
6.1.4 Emerson Electric Company
6.1.5 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.6 KOA Corporation
6.1.7 Lattron Company Limited
6.1.8 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
6.1.9 Ohizumi Manufacturing Company Limited
6.1.10 Shibaura Electronics Co. Ltd
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
