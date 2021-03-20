Thermistor Temperature Sensor Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Thermistor Temperature Sensor Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Thermistor Temperature Sensor industry with latest developments. Thermistor Temperature Sensor market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

A thermistor is a resistor whose resistance is dependent on temperature. Thermistor temperature sensors are mainly used as inrush current limiters. They are also used in temperature sensing devices, self-resetting over-current protectors, and self-regulating heating elements.

Major Key Players:

ABB Ltd

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Panasonic Electronic Devices Co. Ltd

Emerson Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

KOA Corporation

Lattron Company Limited

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Ohizumi Manufacturing Company Limited

Shibaura Electronics Co. Ltd Market Overview:

The thermistor temperature sensor market was valued at USD 76.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 99 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.41% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The growing trend of automation has been identified as one of the important trends in the industry, with the global consumption of sensors growing at a rapid pace across all the verticals. This is expected to influence the demand for thermistors.

– Temperature sensing has become the largest application market for thermistors in recent years, with thermistors becoming the second-most used temperature sensors in various industries.

– There is high competition from the different substitutes for sensors, from various organizations.