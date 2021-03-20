Tin Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Tin Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Tin industry with latest developments. Tin market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Tin market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

Tin Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Tin Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Soldering to be the Fastest-growing Application

– Tin is an important constituent in solders, as it wets and adheres to many common base metals at temperatures considerably below their melting points.

– Tin is alloyed with lead to produce solders with melting points lower than those of either tin or lead. Small amounts of different metals, notably antimony and silver, are added to tin-lead solders to increase their strength.

– These solders can be used for joints subjected to high or even subzero service temperatures. Tin-zinc solders are used to solder aluminum, while tin-antimony and tin-silver solders are employed in applications requiring joints with high creep-resistance. Other industries, such as metallurgy, automotive, and marine industries, also heavily employ tin-based solders.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region was the largest market for tin. China is one of the largest producers and consumers of tin, globally. The automotive industry, one of the major contributors in the tin market, has grown considerably in the recent years. However, the Chinese automotive industry remains fragmented. This scenario is likely to have a positive impact on the tin demand from the Chinese automotive sector. In addition, the other major end-user industries for tin include electrical and electronics, heavy engineering, packaging, etc. China’s information and communication technology (ICT) sector has grown at a rapid pace in the past decade, owing to the support of the Chinese government and favorable digitization plans and policies.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Tin Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.4 Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 New Cheap Tin-aluminum Alloy in Lithium-ion Batteries

7.2 Shifting Focus toward Recycling of Tin

7.3 Recovery in Secondary Refined Tin Output

