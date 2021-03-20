Toluene Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Toluene Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Toluene industry with latest developments. Toluene market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Toluene market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

Toluene Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Toluene Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Benzene & Xylene

– Benzene and Xylene accounted for the major share of the market studied, with an approximate share of almost 50% of the global market. Growing usage of xylene in paints and coatings, and industrial chemicals, along with growing usage of benzene in textiles and plastics, is expected to drive the market for benzene and xylene during the forecast period.

– The paints and coatings industry is expected to register a growth rate of around 3.5% annually, owing to the steady growth from the automotive, construction, and consumer durables sector.

– The textile industry, which also uses toluene as a solvent, is growing at a steady pace, majorly in the Asia-Pacific region, dominated by countries, such as China and India.

– Hence, with the growing end-user industries, the demand for toluene is expected to rapidly increase.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. In the region, China accounted for the largest market for toluene. China is the largest producer of chemicals, paints and coatings, and adhesives in the Asia-Pacific region. Growing production in the country is expected to drive the market studied in China during the forecast period.

– Owing to the growing demand from the industrial and infrastructural sector, the production of paints and coatings is increasing in China. Additionally, due to such positive outlook in the industry, various major coatings manufacturers are setting up newer plants in the country.

– In 2018, AkzoNobel started operating its largest powder coatings facility, worldwide, in Changzhou, China.

– China dominates plastic production in the global market, owing to its growing demand from various industries and the continuous set up of new plants in the country.

– In 2018, ExxonMobil Corp. signed a preliminary deal to build a petrochemical complex in China. This deal not only supports the growth in the plastics industry, but also the production of various industrial chemicals.

– Such positive growth is expected to drive the studied market in the region, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

