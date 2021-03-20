Toothpaste Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Toothpaste Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Toothpaste industry with latest developments. Toothpaste market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244424
Scope of the Report:
Toothpaste helps in keeping teeth clean and healthy, in removing the food and dental plaque from the teeth, and supports in subduing halitosis. It contains ingredients, like fluoride, to help avoid tooth decay and gum disease.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244424
Our Research Report Includes:
- Toothpaste Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Toothpaste Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Deterring Oral Health among the Global Population
The rapidly changing lifestyle, improper diet, including sugar-rich diets, and the increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco have made oral health one of the major public health problems in almost every part of the world. The impact of oral diseases on people’s everyday lives is subtle and pervasive, influencing food habits, sleep, rest, social roles, and almost every phase of the day. Collectively, oral diseases and disorders create substantial pain and suffering. Owing to this, consumers across the world have started paying immense attention to maintaining their oral health, which has led to an increase in the sales of toothpaste across the world. Although dental caries has been declining in permanent teeth for many children, since the 1960s, previous findings showed caries in primary teeth for preschool children increasing from 24% to 28%, between 1988 and 2004. Disparities in caries continue to persist for some race and ethnic groups in the United States. Prevalence of dental sealants, applied to the tooth chewing surfaces to help prevent caries, has also varied among socio-demographic groups. Some of the factors that influence the choice of toothpaste from the customers’ point of view are perceived performance, brand awareness, product attributes, taste, the credibility of the company, availability of product information, and herbal ingredients.
Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Market
The continuously increasing population, coupled with an increase in levels of household income, has boosted in the consumption power of the consumers. Therefore, the demand for toothpaste products is steadily rising in China. The National Oral Health Epidemiological Investigation in China has been conducting surveys repeatedly, regarding the oral care of the population. It revealed that a major population of the country is suffering from oral problems. This has resulted in a shift in the choices of toothpaste among the consumers, as they have started moving from the economic options to high- and middle-tiered ones.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244424
Detailed TOC of Toothpaste Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter Five Forces Framework
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Specialist Toothpaste
5.1.2 Bicarbonate of Soda Toothpaste
5.1.3 Standard Toothpaste
5.1.4 Cosmetic Toothpaste
5.2 Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Pharmacies and Drug Stores
5.2.4 Online
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Spain
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Procter & Gamble
6.3.2 Unilever Group
6.3.3 Colgate-Palmolive
6.3.4 Glaxosmithkline PLC
6.3.5 Lion Corporation
6.3.6 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
6.3.7 Sunstar Suisse SA
6.3.8 Hain Celestial Group Inc.
6.3.9 Henkel Ag & Company KgaA
6.3.10 Dabur India Ltd
6.3.11 Hawley & Hazel (Bvi) Co. Ltd (Darlie)
6.3.12 SCIENCE ARTS (Yunnan Baiyao)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Monoblock Amplifier Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025
Animal Logistics Market Growth Opportunities by Key Players 2020 | Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2026 Report by Industry Research.co
Cinnamoyl Chloride Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co
Transformer Oil Testing Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025
Solid Woven Conveyor Belt Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co
Home Healthcare Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025
Nano Paints and Coatings Market Size and Forecast (2021-2025): Industry Overview by Share and Trends, Top Companies with Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Recent Advancements and Future Challenges
Agriculture Seeder Market in North America Market Size 2021 Analysis, Growth Rate, Market Share, Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2024
Clinical Nutrition Products Market 2021 with Global Analysis of Industry Segmentations, Growth Size, Recent Trends and Competitive Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and New Technologies Forecast to 2025| Industry Research.co
Slot Machine Market Share and Business Revenue 2021 – Future Growth Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Trending Opportunities, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2024
Global NFC Business Card Market Size Outlook by Future Opportunity 2021 | Global Survey, Demand Status, Business Trends, Major Drivers, Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Industry Share Forecast by 2025
Litigation Finance & Arbitration Funding Market Forecast Analysis 2021-2025 | Global Industry Size, Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Emerging Trends by Growth Insights, Business Prospects with Covid-19 Impact
Medical Imaging Workstations Market Size Report 2021: Covid-19 Impact Analysis with Top Key Players, Global Industry Share, Future Scope, Business Strategies and Demand Forecast to 2026
Die Steel Market Size: Future Trends with CAGR Value 5.16%, Current Market Scenario with Covid-19 Impact, Leading Manufacturers, Emerging Trends Forecast till 2021 to 2025
Environmentally Friendly Plasticizer Market Size Forecast with Growth Rate 2021: Latest Research by Global Industry Share, Recent Trends, Business Efficiencies with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2026https://bisouv.com/