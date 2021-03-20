Topical Analgesic Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Topical Analgesic Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Topical Analgesic industry with latest developments. Topical Analgesic market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244423
Scope of the Report:
Topical analgesics are recommended to use when patients experience acute and chronic muscle and joint pain, in order to get relief from their symptoms. The products are applied directly to the skin, instead of being injected or swallowed. The topical analgesics are available in the forms of creams, lotions, spray, gel, or patch. The topical analgesics are obtained as prescription analgesics and OTC analgesics as well. The OTC topical analgesics are intended to treat mild to moderate pain for not more than 7 days unless otherwise directed by a physician. However, several factors must be considered when selecting an OTC topical analgesic, which include dosage form, cost, ease of use, odor, and the patient’s medical history, including possible allergies.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244423
Our Research Report Includes:
- Topical Analgesic Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Topical Analgesic Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Non-opioids are Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Drug Type
In recent years, with emerging chronic pain conditions, the topical route for pain management has seen a resurgence of interest, owing to its potential to deliver therapeutic doses of medication directly to a painful site, circumventing the GI tract, and without any requirement for a needle. Topical NSAIDs are found to be more effective in treating acute pain from strains, sprains, contusions, or overuse injuries in superficial locations. Various formulations of topical diclofenac are available in the market for the treatment of acute and chronic pain, including Voltaren gel, Pennsaid solution, and Flector patch, and are used in the setting of osteoarthritis or musculoskeletal pain. As per the recommendation of National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), topical NSAIDs in the first instance for joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, in preference to oral NSAIDs are prescribed by the healthcare professionals, owing to concerns over systemic side effects caused by the long term use of oral NSAIDs.
This makes topically applied NSAIDs to be the first choice for physicians in the initial treatment of pain and which further creates immense commercial opportunity in the present market.
The Market is Dominated by North America and is Expected to do Same in the Forecasted Period
North America is estimated to dominate the industry, owing to well-established healthcare facilities, rising geriatric population, and growing prevalence of chronic pain. In recent years, it has been found that pain affects more Americans than diabetes, heart disease, and cancer combined, which further influence adults to seek medical care. Pain is one of the key reasons behind the leading cause of disability and a major contributor to health care costs in the United States. As per the data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic pain range from 11% to 40% among the adults of the United States. The high prevalence of chronic pain thus indicates the importance of topical pain relief products and consequently helps to drive its market. Apart from this, the growing prevalence osteoarthritis acts as one of the key driving factors of the topical analgesic market in the United States, which affects around 30 million US adults. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved several topical products that contain the prescription NSAID diclofenac in the form of gels, liquids, and patches for the treatment of osteoarthritis.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244423
Detailed TOC of Topical Analgesic Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Arthritis
4.2.2 Rising Cases of Sports related Injuries
4.2.3 Growing Geriatric Population
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Side Effects Related to Topical Analgesics
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Drug Type
5.1.1 Non Opioids
5.1.1.1 Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS)
5.1.1.2 Capsaicin
5.1.1.3 Lidocaine
5.1.1.4 Methyl salicylates
5.1.1.5 Other Drug Types
5.1.2 Opioids
5.1.3 Other Opioids
5.2 Formulation
5.2.1 Cream
5.2.2 Patch
5.2.3 Spray
5.2.4 Gel
5.2.5 Other Formulations
5.3 Type
5.3.1 Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesic
5.3.2 Prescription Analgesic
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of MEA
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AdvaCare Pharma
6.1.2 GlaxoSmithKline plc.
6.1.3 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.4 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.5 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical co.,inc.
6.1.6 Sanofi
6.1.7 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
6.1.8 Topical BioMedics, Inc.
6.1.9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
6.1.10 List Not Exhaustive
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024
Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co
Atlas Cedar Oil Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Rare Disease Diagnostics Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025
Mortise Lock & Cylindrical Lock Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Spiral Wound Membranes Market Size 2020 Business Growth Rate with Revenue, Leading Players Updates, Share Trends, and Future Developments till 2024 – Industry Research.co
Baby Products Detergents Market Analysis 2021 – Global Industry Size, Top Performing Regions, Market Growth Segments by Opportunities with Strategic Assessment Forecast to 2025
Hand Sanitizer Market in India Market Size 2021 CAGR Status, Industry Analysis by Regions, Top Manufactures Revenue, Share, Development, Tendencies and Forecast to 2024
Global Machine Translation (MT) Market Analysis 2021: Industry Size, CAGR with Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges, and Growing Demand Status Forecast to 2025
Augmented Reality (AR) Market Size Trends and Vendor Analysis 2021: includes Drivers and Challenges, Value Chain Analysis by Global Share, Scope and Growth Technology Forecast to 2024
Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Market Share by Regions 2021: Global Forecast Analysis by Types and Application, Market Performance, Development Status and Industry Growth Research by 2025 with Covid-19 Impact
Global Coated Separator Market Size Outlook by Future Opportunity 2021 | Global Survey, Demand Status, Business Trends, Major Drivers, Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Industry Share Forecast by 2025
Aminic Antioxidants Market Size Report 2021: Covid-19 Impact Analysis with Top Key Players, Global Industry Share, Future Scope, Business Strategies and Demand Forecast to 2026
Global Rigid Frame Hauler Market 2021: Size, Growth Factors with CAGR 5.36%, Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Business Challenges, and Growing Demand Status Forecast to 2025
PVDC Food Packaging Market Size Report 2021: Covid-19 Impact Analysis with Top Key Players, Global Industry Share, Future Scope, Business Strategies and Demand Forecast to 2026https://bisouv.com/