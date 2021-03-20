Torpedo Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Torpedo Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Torpedo industry with latest developments. Torpedo market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
A torpedo is a self-propelled weapon with an explosive warhead, which is designed to detonate either on contact with its target or in vicinity of it. The market study includes the torpedoes launched above and below the water surface, including the ones launched from an aircraft.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Sea-launched Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Sea-launched segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Investment of the countries into the development of nuclear submarines and smarter torpedoes are some of the primary driving factors for the growth of this segment. Also, development of new unmanned underwater and surface vessels with torpedoes launching capabilities will facilitate the growth of this segment in the future. For instance, Elbit Systems ISTAR division partnered with Leonardo to develop and demonstrate the launching of lightweight and mini torpedoes of Leonardo from the Elbit Systems’ SeagullTM Unmanned Surface Vessels (USV).
Asia Pacific to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The military spending of the countries in this region has been increased significantly in recent years. This increase is majorly due to the tensions between China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Due to the on-going tensions in the South China Sea, China is rigorously developing its naval ships and submarines. Similarly, India has also been investing in empowering its naval force. Recently, Defense Ministry of India approved the acquisition of more than 100 heavyweight torpedoes that will be equipped on six Scorpene-class submarines. Such immediate requirements for heavyweight torpedoes of the Navy will be met by the purchases from foreign vendors while the long-term bulk requirement is fulfilled through the Made in India initiative. Development of indigenous torpedoes and their deployment in respective naval forces will be the supporting factor for the development of torpedo market in this region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Torpedo Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Weight
5.1.1 Heavy-weight Torpedoes
5.1.2 Light-weight Torpedoes
5.2 Launch Platform
5.2.1 Sea-launched
5.2.1.1 Surface-launched
5.2.1.2 Underwater-launched
5.2.2 Air-launched
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 BAE Systems plc
6.2.2 Atlas Elektronik GmbH
6.2.3 Raytheon Company
6.2.4 Saab AB
6.2.5 Leonardo S.p.A.
6.2.6 Bharat Dynamics Limited
6.2.7 Rosoboronexport
6.2.8 ASELSAN A.S.
6.2.9 Naval Group
6.2.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.2.11 Honeywell International Inc.
6.2.12 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.2.13 Sechan Electronics Inc.
6.2.14 DRDO
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
