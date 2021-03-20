Torpedo Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Torpedo Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Torpedo industry with latest developments. Torpedo market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

A torpedo is a self-propelled weapon with an explosive warhead, which is designed to detonate either on contact with its target or in vicinity of it. The market study includes the torpedoes launched above and below the water surface, including the ones launched from an aircraft.

Major Key Players:

BAE Systems plc

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

Raytheon Company

Saab AB

Leonardo S.p.A.

Bharat Dynamics Limited

Rosoboronexport

ASELSAN A.S.

Naval Group

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Sechan Electronics Inc.

DRDO Market Overview:

The torpedo market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

– The increasing military spending fuelled by the growing conflicts between the nations is expected to help the growth of torpedo market during the forecast period.

– The increasing threat of terrorism and border issues have led the countries to focus on marine vessels like naval ships and submarines combat systems, which propel the demand for torpedoes during the forecast period.