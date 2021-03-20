Transparent Display Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Transparent Display Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Transparent Display industry with latest developments. Transparent Display market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

A transparent display is an electronic display which is actually a glass screen where user can see the content, while still being able to see through the display. These transparent displays can also be used for augmented reality which is a technology used to enhance the view using sharp digital images that overlaid onto real ones, also they can be used in building more sophisticated computer screens.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

Transparent Display Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Transparent Display Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Sector to hold a Significant Share in the Market

– The increase in the use of IoT has led to more and more humans depending on internet operated devices more. The use of google maps, answering ending calls, reading text messages and emails have increased rapidly. People tend to check their phones while driving, for maps or others thereby generating the need for a transparent display.

– While designing a vehicle, manufacturers need to ensure drivers can receive essential information without unnecessarily distracting them from the road ahead. With the help of a flexible OLED display, it has become possible through a revolutionary automotive heads-up display (HUD).

– Built on a thin plastic substrate, the transparent display can be integrated into the vehicle’s windshield to add driver-friendly functionality without adding further weight. Further, it can be fully customized during the manufacturing process with segments of any color and shape.

– A research project by Jaguar Land Rover has helped them develop technologies that allow 360 views out of the vehicle. The 360-degree Virtual Urab Windscreen can get connect from the could when connected from the could it get the infrastructure of the outside, roads, landscapes. The virtual windscreen can also present the information about nearest petrol pumps, the number of parking space available, so the driver doesn’t have to use their own smartphone to look for this information and distract from the road.

– Another example of the transparent display to be used in luxury cars would be, the NexNovo Technology’s XRW3 transparent Display being used in Mercedes Benz where the screen is movable and glides along a motorized track that traces the vehicle.

– With the increasing number of passenger cars sold every year all the major luxury car brands are now slowly shifting to the transparent display winds shields for better security.

Asia-Pacific to Account for a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– Asia-Pacific has the highest market share in terms of transparent display market due to the increase in demand of transparent displays in various end users like; automotive, where these displays are used as a windshield; in the retail shops, where these eye-catching displays are used for better advertisements; etc.

– The companies in the region are exploring opportunities across various applications to expand their reach. In Japan, in 2018, Dai Nippon Printing developed a projection screen that is nearly as transparent as glass, presenting retailers and advertisers with a potentially powerful new marketing tool.

– Further, in December 2018 , OE Visual Co. Ltd. launched the Vanish V8 transparent LED panel that was designed to create high-transparency solutions for LED walls in any indoor environment. Being a pioneer in developing newer technologies will drive the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Transparent Display Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Advanced Displays in the Automation market

4.3.2 Growth of Augmented and Virtual Reality

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Expensive to Deploy in Consumer Products

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 LCD

5.1.2 OLED

5.1.3 PDP

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Retail

5.2.2 Consumer Electronics

5.2.3 Automobile

5.2.4 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.5 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Planar Systems Inc.

6.1.2 Samsung Group

6.1.3 LG Electronics

6.1.4 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.5 Pro Display

6.1.6 Crystal Display Systems Ltd.

6.1.7 Evoluce GmbH

6.1.8 Nexnovo Technology Co. Ltd

6.1.9 2.0 Concepts

6.1.10 TDK Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

