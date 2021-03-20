Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient industry with latest developments. Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
The global tuna and algae omega-3 ingredient market offer tuna and algae sourced ingredients having a wide application in industries including food and beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, animal nutrition, and clinical nutrition. The study also provides a thorough insight into the market scenario of the global market.
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Consumer Expenditure on Omega-3 Products
Growing consumer health awareness and concerns toward a healthy lifestyle, majorly in regions like Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, are leading to an increased demand for ingredients, such as EPA and DHA. Moreover, an increasing percentage of the smoking population, incidences of heart-related complications, and other health-related issues across the world are is fueling the growth of omega-3 ingredients, including tuna and algae omega-3 ingredients, globally, and especially in developing economies. Manufacturers and suppliers involved actively in the supply chain of omega-3 in various regions, and also making strategic efforts to ensure a gradual flow of information regarding the health benefits associated with omega-3 enriched diets, which has largely and positively affected the sales of omega-3 ingredients in the developing regions.
Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Largest Market Consumer
Driven by the growing demand from sports nutrition and booming opportunities in personalized nutrition, the omega-3 ingredients hold a promising future market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the increasing ageing population in the countries such as China and Japan with a proportionate rise in general population emerges as one of the key factors leading to the demand for brain health supplements, which, in turn, has led many key players to invest on their research and development activities regarding new innovations in omega-3 supplements. The high birth rate and the recent abolition of the one-child policy in China are slated to boost the infant food industry. Many players such as Pathway International are strategically partnering with key ingredient manufacturers in order to expand the production level or product line.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Algae Type
5.1.1.1 Product type
5.1.1.1.1 Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA)
5.1.1.1.2 Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
5.1.1.1.3 EPA/DHA
5.1.1.2 Concentration type
5.1.1.2.1 High Concentrated
5.1.1.2.2 Medium Concentrated
5.1.1.2.3 Low Concentrated
5.1.2 Tuna Type
5.1.2.1 Crude Tuna Oil
5.1.2.2 Refined Tuna Oil
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Food and Beverage
5.2.1.1 Infant Formula
5.2.1.2 Fortified Food and Beverages
5.2.2 Dietary Supplements
5.2.3 Pharmaceutical
5.2.4 Animal Nutrition
5.2.5 Clinical Nutrition
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 France
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company
6.4.2 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
6.4.3 Corbion N.V.
6.4.4 Neptune Wellness Solutions
6.4.5 Polaris
6.4.6 BASF SE
6.4.7 Source-Omega LLC
6.4.8 AlgaeCytes
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
