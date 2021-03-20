Tungsten Carbide Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Tungsten Carbide Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Tungsten Carbide industry with latest developments. Tungsten Carbide market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Tungsten Carbide market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

Tungsten Carbide Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Tungsten Carbide Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Cemented carbide to drive the market

– Cemented carbide is a metallurgical material in a powder form; a composite of tungsten carbide (WC) particles and a binder rich in metallic cobalt (Co).

– Cemented carbides for metal cutting applications consist of more than 80% of hard phase WC.

– The cemented carbide tools are used in the production of glass bottles, aluminium cans, plastic tubes, steel wires, copper wires. Some of the other uses include metal cutting, machining of wood, plastics, composites, soft ceramics, chipless forming (hot and cold), mining and construction, structural parts, wear parts, and military components.

– With the increasing demand from various applications, the market for cemented carbide is projected to grow over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market for global tungsten carbide market in 2018. There is demand for tungsten carbide in the market as a result of the growing demand for automotive, construction and metalworking industries, in the countries like China, India and Japan.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing transportation activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of tungsten carbide is increasing in the region.

– The total number of vehicles produced in China, in 2018 was 27,809,196 units, showing the highest number globally. And the number of vehicles produced in Japan was 9,728,528 units in 2018. India has seen an increase of 8% in the vehicle’s production from the year 2017,i.e., 4,782,896 units to 5,174,645 units in 2018.

– From the points mentioned above reveals that there is the highest opportunity for the consumption of tungsten carbide in the Asia-Pacific region through the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Tungsten Carbide Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Applications of Tungsten Carbide in Various End-user Industries

4.1.2 Recylable Property of Tungsten carbide

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Toxicity of Tungsten carbide

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Cemented carbide

5.1.2 Coatings

5.1.3 Alloys

5.2 End-user

5.2.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Mining & Construction

5.2.4 Electronics

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 South America

5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 American Elements

6.4.2 Buffalo Tungsten Inc.

6.4.3 CERATIZIT S.A.

6.4.4 China Tungsten

6.4.5 CY Carbide Mfg. Co., Ltd.

6.4.6 Extramet products,LLC.

6.4.7 Federal Carbide Company

6.4.8 Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd.

6.4.9 H.C. Stark GmbH

6.4.10 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd.

6.4.11 Kennametal Inc.

6.4.12 Sandvik AB

6.4.13 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

6.4.14 Umicore

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increase in Demand for Automatic Valves

