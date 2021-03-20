Turkey Health and Medical Insurance Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Turkey Health and Medical Insurance Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Turkey Health and Medical Insurance industry with latest developments. Turkey Health and Medical Insurance market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244409

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the Turkey health insurance industry, including an assessment of the national health accounts, economy, and emerging market trends by segments, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview, is covered in the report.

Major Key Players:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244409

Our Research Report Includes:

Turkey Health and Medical Insurance Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Turkey Health and Medical Insurance Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Private Health Insurance Picking Up among Turkish Population to Meet the Growing Health Needs

Top up insurance is the fastest growing portion of the private medical insurance market in Turkey. According to the Insurance Association of Turkey, in 2016, health premiums increased by 22.9%, compared to the previous year. The advent of complementary health insurances in this area indicates that the demand for private health insurance may increase in the coming years, and that there may be more growth in this area.

Since the inception of complementary health insurance in 2013, there has been significant rise in the health insurance coverage, owing to the availability of qualified and high standards of healthcare in private health institutions.

The private insurance companies provide two main types of coverage –

– In-patient coverage

– Out-patient coverage

Also, they have additional premium payment for glasses (glass/frame/lens), with the coverage of dental expenses as the third type of insurance.

According to the traditional private health insurance, supplementary health insurance, where premiums are more economical, are becoming increasingly widespread. Due to the presence of varied product alternatives in the market, consumers can acquire more cheaper and wide-assured products. The potential of these products to reach larger audiences is also promising for the future of the market. Increasing competition in the health sector has triggered the increase in investments in the health sector, which has led to an indirect increase in service quality.

Fastest Growing Channel of Purchase of Private Health Insurance in Turkey is through Insurance Agencies

Insurance agencies or third-party insurance payers make up for more than 40% of the health or sickness insurance distribution in Turkey. They have huge weight in terms of premium production. On the other hand, the share of brokers and banks have been picking up, as a result of the universal health insurance coverage initiative. Insurance companies have greater opportunities to tap the bank’s huge customer base. Also, the bank’s financial services of experience, technological underwork, prevalent branch network, and bancassurance’s distribution channel of cost, sharing of sources, etc., as the factors necessitate bancassurance in bank and insurance company.

One of the most important changes in the Turkish insurance sector, over the past few years, was bancassurance. Banking institutions and insurance companies have found bancassurance to be quite attractive and, often profitable, to their existing activities.

Health insurance premiums share was about 12% of the total non-life insurance in 2013, whereas it grew by more than 14% in 2017. Non-life insurance traffic, in terms of the number of policies purchased, has been declining from 2013 to 2016.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244409

Detailed TOC of Turkey Health and Medical Insurance Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.3 Study Assumptions

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS AND INITIATIVES

4.1 Brief on Health Insurance Industry Regulations in Turkey – Role of Social Security Institute of Turkey (SSI) in the Healthcare Delivery

4.2 Insights on Latest Healthcare Policy Changes and Their Effect on the Overall Health Spending in Turkey

4.3 Effectiveness of MEDULA in Health Insurance Claims Processing and its Effect on the Health Insurance Services Provided to Turkish Population

5 INDUSTRY DYNAMICS AND INSIGHTS

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.3 Brief on health insurance premiums and study on the effect of medical trend rate on health plans

5.4 Insights on the Regulations of SSI and the Implications of the Establishment of the Universal Health Insurance Fund (UHI Fund) in Health Insurance Coverage

5.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Value Chain/ Supply Chain Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

6.1 By Product type

6.1.1 Private Health Insurance (PMI)

6.1.1.1 Individual Policy Coverage

6.1.1.2 Group Policy Coverage

6.1.2 Public/Social Security Schemes

6.2 By Term of Coverage

6.2.1 Short-term

6.2.2 Long-term

6.3 By Channel of Distribution

6.3.1 Brokers/Agents

6.3.2 Banks

6.3.3 Direct

6.3.4 Companies

6.3.5 Other Channels of Distribution

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Overview (Market Concentration and Major Players)

7.2 Company Profiles

7.2.1 Allianz Türkiye

7.2.2 ACIBADEM HEALTH GROUP

7.2.3 Anadolu Insurance

7.2.4 Mapfre Insurance

7.2.5 Aksigorta

7.2.6 AXA Insurance – Insurance Turkey’s Trusted Brand

7.2.7 Eureko Insurance

7.2.8 Groupama Insurance

7.2.9 Solar Insurance

7.2.10 Sompo Japan

7.2.11 Yapi Kredi Insurance

8 FUTURE GROWTH PROSPECTS OF THE TURKEY HEALTH INSURANCE INDUSTRY

9 APPENDIX

9.1 Turkey Public Health Insurance Statistics

9.2 Trend Analysis of Per Capita Health Expenditure in Turkey

9.3 Statistics on Age-wise Health Insurance Coverage

9.4 Key Statistics on the Direct Written Premiums across top domestic and international insurance players in Turkey

10 DISCLAIMER AND ABOUT US

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

E-Pharmacy Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024

Air Conditioning Systems Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Automatic Levels with Circle Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Homeopathy Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Automatic Pilot Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

High Purity Hexachlorodisilane Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co

Surgical Gloves Market Analysis 2021 – Global Industry Size, Top Performing Regions, Market Growth Segments by Opportunities with Strategic Assessment Forecast to 2025

Biomass Power Generation Market Size 2021 Growth by Industry Trends, Statistics, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2024

Security Safes Market Report by Global Size 2021: by Research Objectives, Investment Scenario, Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry, Key Trends by Regions, Share and Revenue Forecast by 2025

Patient Temperature Management Market Size Trends and Vendor Analysis 2021: includes Drivers and Challenges, Value Chain Analysis by Global Share, Scope and Growth Technology Forecast to 2024

Traffic Managements Market Research Report 2021 | Share by Company Profiles, Growth Drivers, Global Industry Size, Covid-19 Impact Analysis with Future Scope, and Revenue Forecast to 2027

PP Reusable Shopping Bag Market Size, Growth Analysis by Top Players 2021: Dynamics and Latest Trends with Global Industry Share, Business Development Plans and Strategies, CAGR and Revenue Forecast to 2027

Traction Transformer of Locomotive Market: 2021 Business Size, Increasing Demand Status, Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Efficiencies, Top Companies Outlook with Growth Share till 2026

Carbon Nanotube(TNT) Market Size and Share by Latest Research 2021: Impact of Covid-19, Growth by CAGR 15.42%, Business Prospects and Demand Status Forecast 2021 to 2025

Thiophanate Methyl Market Size Forecast with Growth Rate 2021: Latest Research by Global Industry Share, Recent Trends, Business Efficiencies with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2026