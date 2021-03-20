United Arab Emirates Dental Devices Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“United Arab Emirates Dental Devices Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United Arab Emirates Dental Devices industry with latest developments. United Arab Emirates Dental Devices market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Dental instruments are tools that dental professionals use to provide dental treatment. They include tools to examine, manipulate, treat, restore, and remove teeth and surrounding oral structures. Standard instruments are the instruments used to examine, restore, and extract teeth, and manipulate tissues.

The UAE dental devices market is expected to record a CAGR of approximately 6.62% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. Certain factors that are accelerating the growth of this market include increasing awareness on oral care, increasing incidences of dental diseases, and innovation in dental products in the United Arab Emirates.

Innovation in dental products has been an impactful factor that is shaping the UAE dental devices market positively.

In the past decade, the major focus in dentistry has been toward dental innovations to improve oral health through a combination of engineering, art, science, and technology. Computer Aided Design/Computer Aided Milling (CAD/CAM) is a technological innovation that has revolutionized dental care and patient experience.

A structurally damaged tooth, by decay or trauma, should be â€œcrownedâ€ or â€œcappedâ€, for it to function properly and avoid infections. A crown is a durable covering that is custom-made, usually in a dental laboratory, to fit over the entire tooth. CAD/CAM allows the manufacture of crowns immediately within the clinic or hospital. The machine makes it possible to fabricate laboratory-grade crowns and other dental restorations in minutes, whereas, the traditional crowns take two to three visits, with many weeks of waiting.