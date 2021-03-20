United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables industry with latest developments. United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244400
Scope of the Report:
Demand for fruits and vegetables in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is projected to grow at a rapid rate, in the coming years. This growth may increase disposable income and rapidly expand retail trade, all of which may, in turn, spur the growth of these products. The growth within fruits and vegetables is likely to be driven by the introduction of new products (like multi-vitamin juice) and improvements in packaging, which gives rise to extended product life cycles. The country has been making rigorous efforts through its five-year development plans, to improve the agricultural sector. This is likely to help diversify the sources of income, by reducing dependence on oil exports, and produce more food for the growing population with a high standard of living. The country is witnessing an exceptional exploitation of its agricultural potential. The market has been segmented on the basis of vegetables and fruits.The report identifies key factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, exploiting new opportunities, and gaining competitive edge.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244400
Our Research Report Includes:
- United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
UAE Fruits and Vegetables Market is Segmented by Vegetables
Among all the major vegetables in the United Arab Emirates, the olive segment recorded the fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 36.9%, during the forecast period. Increase in appetite for olive oil is spearheading strong demand for olives and olive oil in the country. The soaring demand in the country is the result of the growth in the number of health-conscious consumers and the intrusion of Arab and Southern European expatriates. Garlic, onion, potato, and tomato are few of the major vegetables that are exported from the United Arab Emirates to the neighboring countries, such as Oman, Iran, Iraq, and a few other African countries, like Somalia, Sudan, etc. Beans are the other vegetable type with the slowest growth rate, due to improper climatic conditions. Onion, potato, and tomato have bigger market measure and speedier development rate.
UAE Fruits and Vegetables Market is Segmented by Fruits
In the United Arab Emirates, banana is the quickest growing fruit segment, with an expected CAGR of 28.6% during 2018-2024, and the market value is projected to reach USD 2803.6 million by 2024. This is also the biggest fruit type, which has increased from USD 111.8 million, in 2015, to USD 620.7 million, in 2018. Banana is followed by watermelons, in terms of growth rate, with a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, to reach USD 151.1 million by 2024.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244400
Detailed TOC of United Arab Emirates Fruits and Vegetables Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.5 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
4.5.1 Value Chain Overview
4.5.2 Price Markups in the Value Chain
4.5.3 Stakeholders in the Value Chain
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Regional Analysis
4.7.1 PESTLE Analysis
4.7.2 Distribution Channel and Retail Analysis
5 PROCUREMENT REFERENCE MATRIX
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 Vegetables
6.1.1 Market Size (USD million)
6.1.2 Domestic Production Overview
6.1.3 Domestic Consumption Overview
6.1.4 Import Value and Volume
6.1.5 Export Value and Volume
6.2 Fruits
6.2.1 Market Size (USD million)
6.2.2 Domestic Production Overview
6.2.3 Domestic Consumption Overview
6.2.4 Import Value and Volume
6.2.5 Export Value and Volume
7 PRICES AND TRADE
7.1 Onion – Prices and International Trade
7.2 Potato – Prices and International Trade
7.3 Tomato – Prices and International Trade
7.4 Garlic – Prices and International Trade
7.5 Cauliflower – Prices and International Trade
7.6 Beans – Prices and International Trade
7.7 Eggplant – Prices and International Trade
7.8 Lemon – Prices and International Trade
7.9 Apple – Prices and International Trade
7.10 Banana – Prices and International Trade
7.11 Grapefruit – Prices and International Trade
7.12 Grapes – Prices and International Trade
7.13 Strawberry – Prices and International Trade
7.14 Watermelon – Prices and International Trade
7.15 Dates – Prices and International Trade
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Spinal Surgery Devices Market Growth by Size 2020 – Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Demand Status, Development Share, Progress Status, Key Technologies Forecast to 2024
Sugar Processing Screens Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co
Self-type Thermostatic Valves Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co
Heat Treatment Temperature Control Equipment Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co
Copper Brazing Alloys Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Manual Socket Wrench Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co
Talent Management Software Market Share 2021: Latest Report with Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Strategies of Key Players, Market Challenges and Growth Size Forecast to 2025
Spectacle Flanges Market Share and Business Revenue 2021 – Future Growth Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Trending Opportunities, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2024 | Report by Industry Research.co
Peritoneal Dialysis Solution Market Trends by Size and Share 2021: Growth Strategies adopted by Top Players, Latest Research with Impact of Covid-19, Business Prospects Forecast to 2025
Digital Scent Technology Market Size and Share 2021 by Research Methodology, Business Overview by Future Growth, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Global Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2027
Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Market 2021 Research Findings by Business Strategies, Global Trends, Industry Size and Growth Forecast with Latest Developments, Industry Share and Revenue Analysis till 2027
Home Trampoline Market Size and Growth Share 2021 | Global Share by Manufacturers, Sales Revenue, Key Strategies Gross Margin Analysis, Development History, and Future Scope with Forecast Research 2027
Tumbler with Lid Market: 2021 Business Size, Increasing Demand Status, Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Efficiencies, Top Companies Outlook with Growth Share till 2026
Air Quality Wet Scrubbers Market Size and Share by Latest Research 2021: Impact of Covid-19, Growth by CAGR 6.58%, Business Prospects and Demand Status Forecast 2021 to 2025
Children Toothpaste Market: 2021 Business Size, Increasing Demand Status, Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Efficiencies, Top Companies Outlook with Growth Share till 2026https://bisouv.com/