United States Aesthetic Devices Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“United States Aesthetic Devices Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Aesthetic Devices industry with latest developments. United States Aesthetic Devices market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the US aesthetic devices market refers to all medical devices that are used for various cosmetic procedures, which include plastic surgery, unwanted hair removal, excess fat removal, anti-aging, aesthetic implants, skin tightening, etc., that are used for beautification, correction, and improvement of the body. Aesthetic procedures include both surgical and non-surgical procedures. The surgical procedure includes liposuction, breast implants, facelifts, radio frequency, and other related procedure. The non-surgical procedures include chemical peel, non-surgical liposuction, skin tightening procedures, etc.

Major Key Players:

Hologic Inc. (Cynosure)

Alma Lasers

Lumenis Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd

Sciton Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical, Inc.)

Allergan Inc.

El.en. (Asclepion Laser Technologies)

Cutera, Inc.

Venus Concept Market Overview:

The US aesthetic devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 11.81% over the forecast period. There are certain factors that are affecting the market in a positive way which include technological advancement in devices, increasing awareness regarding aesthetic procedures, rising adoption of minimally invasive devices, and increasing obese population.

Earlier, anyone seeking medical assistance with cosmetic issues had only intrusive surgical procedures to choose from. Owing to the advances in the field of aesthetics, this is no longer the case. Medical aesthetic technology has advanced rapidly over the past two decades. The highly advanced technologies have offered a wide range of products and solutions to patients seeking medical assistance. New technologies are being developed and introduced into the market, including the use of laser, dynamic pulse control, radiofrequency, and infrared technologies. In recent years, skin-tightening and non-invasive fat technologies have created a new niche in the medical aesthetic technology market. They have been proven financially lucrative and are expected to dominate in the near future.