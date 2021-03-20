United States Aesthetic Devices Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“United States Aesthetic Devices Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Aesthetic Devices industry with latest developments. United States Aesthetic Devices market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
The scope of the US aesthetic devices market refers to all medical devices that are used for various cosmetic procedures, which include plastic surgery, unwanted hair removal, excess fat removal, anti-aging, aesthetic implants, skin tightening, etc., that are used for beautification, correction, and improvement of the body. Aesthetic procedures include both surgical and non-surgical procedures. The surgical procedure includes liposuction, breast implants, facelifts, radio frequency, and other related procedure. The non-surgical procedures include chemical peel, non-surgical liposuction, skin tightening procedures, etc.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- United States Aesthetic Devices Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- United States Aesthetic Devices Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Breast Implants Sub-segment is Expected to Show Rapid Grow in the Implants Segment of the Market
Breast implants are the most common and popular aesthetic surgery procedure in the developed markets, particularly in the United States. In aesthetic surgical procedures, there is breast augmentation, removal, breast lift, and reduction. All these procedures are expensive and range between USD 3,500 and USD 6,000, according to 2017, Plastic Surgery Statistics Report. Silicone implants are mostly preferred in nearly 90% of cases and the remaining prefer saline implants. It is also increasing its demand among teen male breast reduction. There are 0.5 million procedures were performed for the breast implants in female and males in the United States. In addition, breast reconstruction has observed the largest number of procedures, followed by breast reduction and breast implant removals.
As it is opted by several celebrities and individuals who seek to improve their external appearance, the demand is expected to increase among the population and is expected to increase the market size at a modest rate over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of United States Aesthetic Devices Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Obese Population
4.2.2 Increasing Awareness Regarding Aesthetic Procedures and Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Devices
4.2.3 Technological Advancement in Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Social Stigma Concerns
4.3.2 Poor Reimbursement Scenario
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Device
5.1.1 Energy-based Aesthetic Device
5.1.1.1 Laser-based Aesthetic Device
5.1.1.2 Radiofrequency (RF) Based Aesthetic Device
5.1.1.3 Light-based Aesthetic Device
5.1.1.4 Ultrasound Aesthetic Device
5.1.2 Non-energy-based Aesthetic Device
5.1.2.1 Botulinum Toxin
5.1.2.2 Dermal Fillers and Aesthetic Threads
5.1.2.3 Chemical Peels
5.1.2.4 Microdermabrasion
5.1.2.5 Implants
5.1.2.5.1 Facial Implants
5.1.2.5.2 Breast Implants
5.1.2.5.3 Other Impalnts
5.1.2.6 Other Aesthetic Devices
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Skin Resurfacing and Tightening
5.2.2 Body Contouring and Cellulite Reduction
5.2.3 Hair Removal
5.2.4 Tattoo Removal
5.2.5 Breast Augmentation
5.2.6 Other Applications
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospital
5.3.2 Clinics
5.3.3 Home Settings
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Hologic Inc. (Cynosure)
6.1.2 Alma Lasers
6.1.3 Lumenis Inc.
6.1.4 Syneron Medical Ltd
6.1.5 Sciton Inc.
6.1.6 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical, Inc.)
6.1.7 Allergan Inc.
6.1.8 El.en. (Asclepion Laser Technologies)
6.1.9 Cutera, Inc.
6.1.10 Venus Concept
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
