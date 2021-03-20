United States Biofungicide Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“United States Biofungicide Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Biofungicide industry with latest developments. United States Biofungicide market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244388

Scope of the Report:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of various parameters of the United States biofungicide market. The market has been segmented on the basis of crop type.

Major Key Players:

BioWorks Inc.

Marrone Bio Innovations

Certis USA LLC

Isagro USA

Novozyme Biologicals

Valent BioSciences LLC

Syngenta AG

De Sangosse Ltd Market Overview:

The US biofungicide market was valued at USD 461 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Among the crop types, fruits and vegetables accounted for the major share of 55%, followed by turf and ornamentals with 15.2%, in 2018.