United States Defense Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“United States Defense Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Defense industry with latest developments. United States Defense market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The study covers all aspects and provides insights about the budget allocation and spending in the US defense market in the past and the present, along with forecast for the future. Analysis of the US Homeland Security is also included within the .

Major Key Players:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Boeing Company

Raytheon Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumann Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

L3 Technologies Inc

BAE Systems plc

CACI International Inc.

Navistar Defense, LLC

Textron Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Orbital ATK, Inc.

General Electric Company Market Overview:

The United States defense market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

– The growth in the defense budget shall be a major driver for the United States (US) Defense Market.

– In the US, military spending has been considered to be the second largest item in the federal budget after Social Security. The US spends more on their defense than the total defense spending done by countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, United Kingdom, India, France, Japan, Germany, and South Korea combined, according to data published by SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute). For the year 2018, the US defense spending was USD 649 billion.

– Additionally, fight against terrorism, externally and internally, is also expected to support the growth of the defense market in the United States.