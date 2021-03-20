United States Defense Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“United States Defense Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Defense industry with latest developments. United States Defense market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
The study covers all aspects and provides insights about the budget allocation and spending in the US defense market in the past and the present, along with forecast for the future. Analysis of the US Homeland Security is also included within the .
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Air Force Segment will Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period
The air force segment is expected to experience the major growth in the US defense market during the forecast period owing to various procurement plans for replacing of aging combat aircraft as well as procurement plans for new unmanned aerial vehicles. For the fiscal year 2020, the US Air Force has requested USD 165.5 billion which shall be used to fund newer technology development. The increase in the amount shall lead to funding for the next generation fighter jets of the US Air Force. A new report published in 2018 by the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA), approved by the US Congress, stated that the US Air Force is in need of 386 operational squadrons in order to counter any future threats posed by Russia and China. According to the study, there were shortfalls in the tanker, bomber, fighter, strike/reconnaissance drones, and command-and-control/intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance inventories. CSBA in their study further also revealed that the Air Force is in need of 14 bomber squadrons, 62 fighter squadrons, 54 tanker squadrons, 27 strike/reconnaissance drone squadrons and 62 C2/ISR squadrons by the year 2030 Thus, upcoming procurements shall increase the focus on this segment, and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.
The United States Defense Market is Expected to Experience a Steady Growth in the Next Few Years
The United States military spending in 2018 grew by 4.6%, thus reaching USD 649 billion in 2018. The United States is the largest military spending country in the world and accounted for 36% of the total global defense spending in 2018. The USA’s military superpower can be attributed to their 13,400 military aircraft fleet which is the largest worldwide. Additionally, 40% of the entire military budget of DoD (Department of Defense) is allocated for procurement of military electronics and related technologies, such as computers, sensors, communications, integrated circuits, electronic warfare (EW), surveillance and reconnaissance, and power electronics. Various ongoing developments shall lead to growth in the United States defense market in the near future.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of United States Defense Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 PESTLE Analysis
5 UNITED STATES DEFENSE IMPORT & EXPORT ANALYSIS
6 UNITED STATES HOMELAND SECURITY MARKET ANALYSIS
7 MARKET SEGMENTATION
7.1 Armed Forces
7.1.1 Air Force
7.1.1.1 Training and Simulation
7.1.1.2 Communication Systems
7.1.1.3 Weapons and Ammunition
7.1.1.4 Manned and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
7.1.2 Army
7.1.2.1 Personal Training and Protection
7.1.2.2 Communication Systems
7.1.2.3 Weapons and Ammunition
7.1.2.4 Manned and Unmanned Ground Vehicles
7.1.3 Navy
7.1.3.1 Weapons and Ammunition
7.1.3.2 Sea-based Manned & Unmanned Vehicles
7.1.3.3 Communication Systems
8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Vetures, Collaborations, and Agreements
8.2 Vendor Market Share
8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
8.4 Company Profiles
8.4.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation
8.4.2 The Boeing Company
8.4.3 Raytheon Company
8.4.4 General Dynamics Corporation
8.4.5 Northrop Grumann Corporation
8.4.6 United Technologies Corporation
8.4.7 L3 Technologies Inc
8.4.8 BAE Systems plc
8.4.9 CACI International Inc.
8.4.10 Navistar Defense, LLC
8.4.11 Textron Inc.
8.4.12 Collins Aerospace
8.4.13 Orbital ATK, Inc.
8.4.14 General Electric Company
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
