Confectionery Packaging in Saudi Arabia Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

During 2019, the health and wellness continued to have a significant influence on sales of confectionery and by extension unit volume sales of confectionery packaging. Specifically, widespread concerns over the negative health effects of high sugar intake have led consumers to purchase lower volumes of chocolate confectionery and sugar confectionery and they are also purchasing products in smaller pack sizes. This is largely a reaction to ongoing media campaigns and government information progra…

Euromonitor International’s Confectionery Packaging in Saudi Arabia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051906-confectionery-packaging-in-saudi-arabia

Product coverage: Chocolate Confectionery, Gum, Sugar Confectionery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Confectionery Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/transportation-as-a-service-taas-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-11

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-waterborne-polyurethane-paint-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Confectionery Packaging in Saudi Arabia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

The health and wellness trend suppresses growth in confectionery packaging

The shift towards smaller pack sizes influences trends in packaging design

Stand-up pouches with zip closures increasingly seen in chocolate confectionery

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105