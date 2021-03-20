Support grows for $5bn research fund to decarbonise shipping

The proposal to create a $5-billion International Maritime Research and Development Board (IMRB) has been submitted to the UN’s International Maritime Organisation (IMO) by Georgia, Greece, Japan, Liberia, Malta, Nigeria, Palau, Singapore, and Switzerland.

Denmark now joins as a co-sponsor, and it’s expected several other nations to voice their support for the proposal at the next meeting of the IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee in June.

“The sponsoring nations have done a very thorough job, mapping out in detail the framework required to get the R&D programme up and running as quickly as possible. We are very pleased to see Denmark’s support, as one of the leading maritime nations. The IMRB is a crucial step on the path to decarbonise shipping, and we have no time to lose if we are to meet the UN climate goals,” says John Butler, CEO of WSC.

The GHG reductions required to meet the IMO’s 2050 50 per cent reduction and zero-carbon emissions goals will only be achieved if technologies are developed that enable ships to use the zero-carbon fuels that are critical to a transition in the sector. There are several potential solutions, but the technologies to use these fuels do not yet exist in a scale or form that can be applied to large transoceanic ships. A host of complex technical questions remain to be answered.

The IMRB is an IMO-supervised, industry financed, $5 billion programme that will drive the progress needed to build a zero-carbon shipping industry.

The mature regulatory proposal from a coalition of leading shipping nations and developing countries – Georgia, Greece, Denmark, Japan, Liberia, Malta, Nigeria, Singapore, Switzerland – includes a new draft Chapter 6 to Annex VI of the MARPOL Convention.

It is also co-sponsored by all the world’s major international shipowners’ associations: BIMCO, Cruise Lines International Association, IMCA, INTERCARGO, INTERFERRY, International Chamber of Shipping, INTERTANKO, IPTA and World Shipping Council. The new proposal addresses various legal operational, administrative, legal and governance aspects put forward by governments at MEPC 75.

Source: Tradearabia News Service

