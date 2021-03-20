Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in Romania Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Herbs and spices and table sauces heavily influence overall trends across packaging. Herbs and spices is the leading category in terms of total volume sales and is dominated by flexible packaging, which means that this packaging type leads sauces, dressings and condiments overall.

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in Romania report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in Romania

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Herbs and spices and table sauces underpin the dominance of flexible packaging

Consumers prefer smaller and lighter packaging

Sales of liquid cartons increase, as more companies choose this pack type to sell staples such as tomato paste and purées

