United States Diabetes Devices Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“United States Diabetes Devices Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Diabetes Devices industry with latest developments. United States Diabetes Devices market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244386

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by management devices (insulin pumps, insulin pens, syringes, cartridges, and jet injectors) and monitoring devices (self-monitoring blood glucose (hospital and personal use) and continuous glucose monitoring).

Major Key Players:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244386

Our Research Report Includes:

United States Diabetes Devices Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

United States Diabetes Devices Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

The USA Management Devices Market is Expected to Increase during the Forecast Period, with a CAGR of 8.57%.

– In the market studied, mangement devices held the highest market share, of 60.86%, and it is expected to increase during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 8.57%.

– Management devices are based on insulin delivery devices, and the market is further segmented as syringes, pens, pumps, and injectors.

– In the US insulin delivery devices market, the disposable pens market accounted for a high market share. Most of the patients administering insulin prefer pens over cartridges, due to their low cost.

– The United States is considered to be a premium market space for most of the pharmaceutical companies, as they can price their drug at a high price than the other countries and still have high sales.

– The country’s insurance policy, which reimburses close to 50% of the drug cost to the consumers, acts as a boon for pharmaceutical companies selling drugs or devices.

Growing Diabetes and Obesity Population in the United States

– The market growth of diabetic devices is directly proportional to the increasing diabetic population in the country. The diabetic population in the country has increased continuously over the past decade.

– Almost 24 million people are living with diabetes. Type 2 diabetes accounts for close to 95% of the diabetic population in the country. The increasing number of type 2 diabetic population has a direct correlation to the growing obesity population.

– In the United States, 30% of the population is living with obesity, 7.5% of those have diabetes, and this percentage is more likely to increase during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 3500 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244386

Detailed TOC of United States Diabetes Devices Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 By Monitoring Devices, (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Self-monitoring Blood Glucose

5.1.1.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.1.1.1 Hospital

5.1.1.1.1.2 Personal

5.1.1.1.2 Blood Glucose Test Strips

5.1.1.1.2.1 Hospital

5.1.1.1.2.2 Personal

5.1.1.1.3 Lancets

5.1.1.1.3.1 Hospital

5.1.1.1.3.2 Personal

5.1.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.1.1.2.1 Sensors

5.1.1.2.2 Receivers

5.1.2 By Management Devices, (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.2.1 Insulin Pump

5.1.2.1.1 Insulin Pump Device

5.1.2.1.2 Insulin Pump Reservoir

5.1.2.1.3 Infusion Set

5.1.2.2 Insulin Syringes

5.1.2.3 Cartridges in Reusable pens

5.1.2.4 Insulin Disposable Pens

5.1.2.5 Jet Injectors

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Monitoring Devices

5.2.1.1.2 By Management Devices

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Becton and Dickenson

6.2 Medtronic

6.3 Roche

6.4 Insulet

6.5 Abbott

6.6 Dexcom

6.7 Tandem

6.8 Ypsomed

6.9 Novo Nordisk

6.10 Sanofi

6.11 Eli Lilly

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Portable Visual Fish Finders Market Size Forecast Report 2021-2027: Global Research by Emerging Growth Factors, Development Strategy, Regional Trend, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Business Prospect with Covid-19 Impact

Butylscopolamine Bromide Market Growth Analysis with Sales Estimation 2021: Forecast Value and Industry Size Analysis by Leading Players, Business Development Outlook with Top Regions with Impact of Covid-19 till 2025

Vertigo Drugs Market Share 2021: Global Industry Size Analysis by Top Key Vendors with Covid-19 Impact, Market Dynamics, Business Growth by Regions, and Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2023

Global Gluten-free Beverages Market Report Share and Business Size 2021: Top Trends by Manufacturers, Segmentation, Emerging Technology, Industry Growth with Opportunity and Challenges Forecast to 2025

Healthcare AR and VR Market Share by Regions 2021: Global Forecast Analysis by Types and Application, Market Performance, Development Status and Industry Growth Research by 2025 with Covid-19 Impact

Precision Electric Motors Market Forecast Analysis 2021-2025 | Global Industry Size, Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Emerging Trends by Growth Insights, Business Prospects with Covid-19 Impact

Titanium Dioxide Rutile Market Size Report 2021: Covid-19 Impact Analysis with Top Key Players, Global Industry Share, Future Scope, Business Strategies and Demand Forecast to 2026

Container Handling Equipment Market Size 2020 | Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

Semiconductor Ceramic Target Market Size and Growth Prospects 2020 – Global Leading Players, Business Share with Regional Trends, Development Plans and Demand Status Forecast to 2025

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Device Market Size and Trends Analysis 2020, Global Revenue, Industry Updates, Future Growth Rate, Forthcoming Developments and Challenges till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Agriculture and Farming Tractor Market 2020: Impact of COVID-19, SWOT Analysis, Market Dynamics with Top Players, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast to 2025

Polyamide Compounds Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Enterprise Tablet Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Food and Beverage Thickener Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026