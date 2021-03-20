United States Diagnostic Imaging Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“United States Diagnostic Imaging Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Diagnostic Imaging industry with latest developments. United States Diagnostic Imaging market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , the US diagnostic imaging market covers diagnostic imaging used to take images of the internal structure of the human body using electromagnetic radiation, the for accurate diagnosis of the patient. It has vast applications in a variety of oncological, orthopedic, gastro- and gynecological fields. The market is segmented by product, application, end user, and geography.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- United States Diagnostic Imaging Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- United States Diagnostic Imaging Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Segment by Product is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period
The MRI segment is set to dominate the US diagnostic imaging market. The factors attributing to the high growth of MRI in the country are growing technological advancements in MRI modality and widening the application of MRI in the medical field. As per the estimates of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in 2017, in the United States, there were a total number of 111 MRI exams per 1000 inhabitants. In order to increase awareness among physicians, some of the market players are providing training courses. For instance, Bruker BioSpin is one of the companies that is offering training courses for MRI customers in Europe and the United States. Under this course, it covers a wide range of applications from introductory classes to advanced operator courses. Thus, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements, the market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of United States Diagnostic Imaging Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Technological Advancement in Imaging Modalities
4.2.2 Growing Awareness Regarding Preventive Care
4.2.3 Rising Number of Diagnostic Imaging Centers
4.2.4 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Rising Geriatric Population
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Dearth of Radiologists
4.3.2 Reduction in Reimbursement Rate
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 X-ray Radiology
5.1.2 Ultrasound
5.1.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
5.1.4 Mammography
5.1.5 Computed Tomography
5.1.6 Nuclear Medicine
5.1.6.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
5.1.6.2 Single-photon Emission Computerized Tomography (SPECT)
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Cardiology
5.2.2 Oncology
5.2.3 Neurology
5.2.4 Orthopedic
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Diagnostic Centers
5.3.3 Other End Users
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation
6.1.2 Carestream Health Inc.
6.1.3 Esaote SpA
6.1.4 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
6.1.5 GE Healthcare
6.1.6 Hitachi Medical Systems
6.1.7 Hologic Corporation
6.1.8 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.9 Shimadzu Medical
6.1.10 Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
