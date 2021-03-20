United States Fintech Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“United States Fintech Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Fintech industry with latest developments. United States Fintech market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the US fintech industry, which includes an assessment of emerging trends by segments, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview.

Major Key Players:

Square Inc.

Avant

Stripe

Oscar Health

Wealthfront

Affirm

Credit Karma

Sofi

GreenSky

* Market Overview:

The US fintech market’s transactional value’s CAGR is 8.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.

FinTech is transforming the US financial sector, including the way people lend, invest, opt for loans, fund start-ups, and even buy insurance. On average, one out of three digitally active consumers uses two or more financial technology services.

As of 2018, the United States accounts for 57% of the fintech market. Consumers in the country have identified the key benefits that they can avail with fintech innovation, such as convenience, security, simplicity, transparency, and personalization.