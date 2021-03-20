United States Fintech Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“United States Fintech Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Fintech industry with latest developments. United States Fintech market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
A complete background analysis of the US fintech industry, which includes an assessment of emerging trends by segments, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- United States Fintech Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- United States Fintech Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Booming Digital Payments sector
Total transaction value in the digital payment segment amounted to USD 884,506 million in 2018.
Total transaction value is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2024) of 8.6% by 2024.
The market’s largest segment is digital commerce with a total transaction value of USD 820,360 million in 2018.
Growing Personal Finance sector
Total transaction value in the personal finance segment amounted to USD 440,934 million in 2018.
Total transaction value is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2024) of 23.1% by 2024.
The market’s largest segment is Robo-Advisors with a total transaction value of USD 425,795 million in 2018.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of United States Fintech Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Market
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Study Deliverables
2.2 Study Assumptions
2.3 Analysis Methodology
2.4 Research Phases
3 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS
3.1 Key Regulators Working With Fintech
3.2 Trends in the US Fintech Market
3.3 Drivers
3.4 Restraints
3.5 Opportunities
3.6 Impact of US Fintech on Banks
4 MARKET SEGMENTATION
4.1 US Transaction Volumes
4.1.1 Digital Payments
4.1.2 Personal Finance
4.1.3 Alternative Lending
4.1.4 Alternative Financing
4.1.5 Special InsurTech: Online Distribution
4.2 Insights on Other Segments
4.2.1 Regtech
4.2.2 Blockchain
4.2.3 Robo Advisors
4.3 Revenue Statistics
4.4 Funding Statistics
4.5 Other Key Market Data
5 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Market Competition Overview
5.2 Company Profiles
5.2.1 Square Inc.
5.2.2 Avant
5.2.3 Stripe
5.2.4 Oscar Health
5.2.5 Wealthfront
5.2.6 Affirm
5.2.7 Credit Karma
5.2.8 Sofi
5.2.9 GreenSky
5.2.10 Zenefits *
6 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
7 FUTURE OF THE MARKET
8 APPENDIX
9 DISCLAIMER
