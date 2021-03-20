United States Foodservice Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“United States Foodservice Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Foodservice industry with latest developments. United States Foodservice market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the United States Foodservice Market includes segmentation of food service providers in the country by Type: Full-Service Restaurant, Self-Service Restaurant, Fast Food, Street Stall and Kiosk, Cafe and Bar, and 100% Home Delivery Restaurant. Further segmentation is done on the basis of food service Structure under Independent Consumer Foodservice and Chained Consumer Foodservice.

Major Key Players:

McDonald’s Corp.

Yum! Brands Inc.

Doctor’s Associates Inc.

Seven & I Holdings Co. Ltd.

Burger King Worldwide Inc.

Starbucks Corp.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Papa John’s

Dunkin’ Donuts Market Overview:

United States Foodservice Market market is forecasted to reach USD 731.8 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Primary factors driving the market for food service restaurants in the US include the increased digitalization of food service, thus, consumers find it comfortable to book prior, and make an online payment.

– Fast food service restaurants focusing on organic produce, and healthy food is the future spotlight for the market. Organic food demand is growing at a fast rate in the United States.