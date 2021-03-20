United States Foodservice Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“United States Foodservice Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Foodservice industry with latest developments. United States Foodservice market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
The scope of the United States Foodservice Market includes segmentation of food service providers in the country by Type: Full-Service Restaurant, Self-Service Restaurant, Fast Food, Street Stall and Kiosk, Cafe and Bar, and 100% Home Delivery Restaurant. Further segmentation is done on the basis of food service Structure under Independent Consumer Foodservice and Chained Consumer Foodservice.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- United States Foodservice Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- United States Foodservice Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Consumer Spending in Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)
Quick service restaurants (QSRs) are fast food restaurants, set apart from full service or table restaurants by their limited menus, minimal table service and, as their name implies, fast service. QSRs are popular in the United States, it was estimated that there were 194,723 quick service restaurant franchise establishments in 2018. Quick service restaurants include limited-service eating places, cafeterias, fast-food restaurants, beverage bars, ice cream parlors, pizza-delivery establishments, carryout sandwich shops, and carry out service shops with on-premises baking of donuts, cookies, and bagels. Contemplating the ease of food consumption in QSRs has lead people US population to spend in these restaurants and therefore, driving the country’s foodservice market.
Growing Online Food Delivery Services
The online food delivery services by restaurants as well as various platforms have surged the foodservice market in the United States. Restaurants and other food service providers have been actively engaging in digitalizing their operations and furthermore, there has been a rise in the number of consumers who prefer to order food online and the number expected to grow as well. The home delivery system mainly in the case of pizza has been another major driver for the market. Online platforms to order food for delivery have been successful concept due to the ease of choosing the food items and convenient payment procedure. Notably, in 2018, more than 70 million consumers in the United States engaged in ordering food online from restaurants.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of United States Foodservice Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Full Service Resturant
5.1.2 Self-Service Resturant
5.1.3 Fast Food
5.1.4 Street Stalls and Kiosks
5.1.5 Cafes and Bars
5.1.6 100% Home Delivery Resturant
5.2 By Structure
5.2.1 Independent Consumer Foodservice
5.2.2 Chained Consumer Foodservice
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 McDonald’s Corp.
6.4.2 Yum! Brands Inc.
6.4.3 Doctor’s Associates Inc.
6.4.4 Seven & I Holdings Co. Ltd.
6.4.5 Burger King Worldwide Inc.
6.4.6 Starbucks Corp.
6.4.7 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
6.4.8 Papa John’s
6.4.9 Dunkin’ Donuts
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
