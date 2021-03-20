United States Healthcare BPO Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“United States Healthcare BPO Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Healthcare BPO industry with latest developments. United States Healthcare BPO market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
The healthcare BPO (business process outsourcing) refers to a process, in which the healthcare providers select the most suited third-party vendor for specific business processes. It allows the hospitals and medical professionals to spend their energy and valuable time on patient care.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Claims Management is Expected to Grow with High CAGR in the Forecasted Period
The United States healthcare system is a trillion-dollar industry, which includes pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment manufacturers, and medical care facilities. This complex infrastructure in this industry relies on a specialized professional who is overseeing these operations. One such process is a medical claim. The claim process is summarized as a dual interaction between two of the largest and the important parts of the healthcare system, namely healthcare providers and medical insurance companies. The relationship between policyholders, healthcare providers, and insurance companies is essential for understanding the details of medical billing and coding process. Medical claims management is the organization, billing, filling and updating, and processing of the medical claims, related to the patient diagnosis, treatments, and medications. Many hospitals and medical facilities outsource these tasks to medical claims management firms as maintaining patient records, interacting with health insurance agencies, and issuing invoices for medical services is a time consuming process. Medical claims management services process electronic and hard-copy data to determine what the patients owe and what costs insurance companies cover. These services process billing and send invoices to patients and insurance agencies to ensure patients have paid their respective portions of the expenses. In some cases, Medicare, Medicaid, and state sponsored agencies also pay some of the medical expenses. Claims management market will augment in the forecast period, as they are essential part of the healthcare industry in the United States.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of United States Healthcare BPO Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Need to Reduce Rising Healthcare Costs
4.2.2 Introduction of Medicare Access and Chip Reauthorization Act of 2015 (Macra) and American Recovery And Reinvestment Act of 2009
4.2.3 Increasing R&D in the Healthcare Industry
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Data Integrity and Confidentiality
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Payer Service
5.1.1 Human Resource Management
5.1.2 Claims Management
5.1.3 Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
5.1.4 Operational/Administrative Management
5.1.5 Care Management
5.1.6 Provider Management
5.1.7 Other Payer Services
5.2 By Provider Service
5.2.1 Patient Enrollment and Strategic Planning
5.2.2 Patient Care Service
5.2.3 Revenue Cycle Management
5.3 By Pharmaceutical Service
5.3.1 Research and Development
5.3.2 Manufacturing
5.3.3 Non-clinical Services
5.3.3.1 Supply Chain Management and Logistics
5.3.3.2 Sales and Marketing Services
5.3.3.3 Other Non-clinical Services
5.4 By End User
5.4.1 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
5.4.2 Academic and Government Research Institutes
5.4.3 Others
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Accenture plc
6.1.2 Capgemini
6.1.3 Cognizant
6.1.4 GeBBs Healthcare Solutions
6.1.5 Genpact Limited
6.1.6 IBM Corporation
6.1.7 IQVIA
6.1.8 Parexel International
6.1.9 Sutherland Healthcare Solutions
6.1.10 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
