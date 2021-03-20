United States Healthcare BPO Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“United States Healthcare BPO Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Healthcare BPO industry with latest developments. United States Healthcare BPO market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The healthcare BPO (business process outsourcing) refers to a process, in which the healthcare providers select the most suited third-party vendor for specific business processes. It allows the hospitals and medical professionals to spend their energy and valuable time on patient care.

Major Key Players:

Accenture plc

Capgemini

Cognizant

GeBBs Healthcare Solutions

Genpact Limited

IBM Corporation

IQVIA

Parexel International

Sutherland Healthcare Solutions

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Market Overview:

The United States Healthcare BPO Market was valued at USD 109.84 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 174.59 million by 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.