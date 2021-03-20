United States Home Decor Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“United States Home Decor Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Home Decor industry with latest developments. United States Home Decor market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of US Home Decor Market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, Significant changes in market dynamics and market overview.

Major Key Players:

Ikea

Bed Bath & Beyond

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Herman Miller

Kimball International

Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Shaw Industries

Mannington Mills Inc.

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Williams

Sonoma* Market Overview:

Due to fast changing lifestyle and rise in a number of house possessions, United States home decor market is experiencing the highest growth with the market share of 68.1% in 2017 in the North America Region.

With the rising number of individuals owing homes, especially in developing countries like United States, the home decor market is on a rise globally. In home decor, things like furniture, textiles and floor covering are used to enhance the living space. One factor responsible for the rapid increase in the home décor market is the expansion of the real estate industry.

A large number of people are accessing the online retail outlets to decorate their homes.