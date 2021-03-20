United States Home Decor Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“United States Home Decor Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Home Decor industry with latest developments. United States Home Decor market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
A complete background analysis of US Home Decor Market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, Significant changes in market dynamics and market overview.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- United States Home Decor Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- United States Home Decor Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Furniture and Home Furnishings Store Sales in the United States
The home furnishings retail industry allows consumers to make their homes truly their own with their very choices of furniture and decor to make attractive. Along with the struggling housing markets, so too are retailers of home furnishings and furniture.
Demand for home furnishings is cyclical, influenced by housing starts, as desires to remodel and redesign are not necessary during slow economic times. Demand is also driven by consumer income. Large companies compete through volume purchasing, breadth of products, and effective merchandising and marketing. Small companies focus on a market segment and compete through depth of products and superior customer service. In 2016, furniture and home furnishings store sales amounted to about USD 111.47 billion.
Main Source of Home Decoration Inspiration for Customers
As of 2018, among all the sources like social media, home decor magazine, families homes, television and stores, 29% of customers responded that social media was their main source of home decoration inspiration.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of United States Home Decor Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Opportunities
4.5 Trends Influencing the US Home Decor Market
4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the US Home Decor Market
4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.8 E-commerce Impact on the Market
4.9 Technological Innovations
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Furniture
5.1.1.1 Kitchen
5.1.1.2 Living and Bedroom
5.1.1.3 Bathroom
5.1.1.4 Outdoor
5.1.1.5 Lighting
5.1.2 Textiles
5.1.2.1 Rugs
5.1.2.2 Bath Textiles
5.1.2.3 Bed Textiles
5.1.2.4 Kitchen and Dining Textiles
5.1.2.5 Living Room Textiles
5.1.3 Floor Coverings
5.1.3.1 Tiles
5.1.3.2 Wood and Laminate
5.1.3.3 Vinyl and Rubber
5.1.3.4 Carpets and Rugs
5.1.3.5 Other Floor Coverings (Linoleum, Cork, Bamboo, Concrete)
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Household
5.2.2 Commercial
6 COMPANY PROFILES
6.1 Ikea
6.2 Bed Bath & Beyond
6.3 Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
6.4 Herman Miller
6.5 Kimball International
6.6 Armstrong World Industries Inc.
6.7 Shaw Industries
6.8 Mannington Mills Inc.
6.9 Mohawk Industries Inc.
6.10 Williams-Sonoma*
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 FUTURE OF THE MARKET
9 APPENDIX
