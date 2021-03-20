United States LED Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“United States LED Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States LED industry with latest developments. United States LED market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The United States LED market is segmented into two categories, indoor and outdoor, based on the type of use. The indoor segment is further subdivided into the residential, commercial, and industrial sector. Based on category type, the market is further segmented into general purpose, integrated fixture/luminaire, linear, and reflector.

Major Key Players:

Acuity Brands Inc.

Cree Inc.

GE Lighting (General Electric Co.)

Eaton Corporation

Hubbell Incorporated

Feit Electric Company Inc.

OSRAM Licht AG

Philips Lighting

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Bridgelux Inc. Market Overview:

The US LED market was valued at USD 8.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Residential LEDs, especially ENERGY STAR rated products, use at least 75% less energy, and last 25 times longer, than incandescent lighting. Widespread use of LED light also has the most significant potential impact on energy savings in the United States.

The high efficiency and directional nature of LEDs make them perfect for multiple industrial uses. LED lights are increasingly being incorporated in parking garage lightway, walkway, street lights, modular lighting, and task lighting among other things.

The LED lighting penetration in terms of cumulative installations is significantly lower compared to its market share of unit shipments. There are two primary reasons for this phenomenon. Firstly, the total number of lighting products installed, i.e. the U.S. inventory of lighting, is significantly larger than the total number shipped each year, since the lifetime of lighting products in several applications exceeds one year.