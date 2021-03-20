United States Onshore Drilling Fluid Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“United States Onshore Drilling Fluid Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Onshore Drilling Fluid industry with latest developments. United States Onshore Drilling Fluid market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global United States Onshore Drilling Fluid market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

United States Onshore Drilling Fluid Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

United States Onshore Drilling Fluid Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Continuous Growth in Demand from Permian Basin

– The Permian Basin, also known as West Texas Basin, is one of the most prolific oil and natural gas geologic basins in the United States. The basin spans West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico.

– The Permian Basin is approximately 250 miles wide and 300 miles long, across West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The basin encompasses several sub-basins, including the Delaware Basin and Midland Basin.

– Moreover, with increasing demand for unconventional resources, the activity in the Delaware Basin and Marfa Basin has revived. Currently, the number of exploring wells are increasing in the basin.

– Additionally, it is the largest shale oil producing basin in the country, and is poised to become one of the largest crude producing regions, only next to Saudi Arabia and Russia. The major operators in the basin include Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Apache Corporation, CONCHO RESOURCES INC. (COG OPERATING LLC), and BHP Billiton Pet (Txla OP) CO., among others.

Oil-based Drilling Fluids

– Oil-based drilling fluid is a type of invert-emulsion, with oil being the continuous phase. It is mostly formulated with base oils, such as diesel oil and mineral oil. Oil-based muds have an oil/water ration ranging from 65/35 to 95/5.

– Oil-based drilling fluids aid in lower well frictions, as compared to other types of drilling fluids. This makes them highly useful in high-depth and zones to withstand high temperature and pressure. These fluids do not interact with water-wet rocks, owing to their capillary pressure.

– Additionally, oil-based drilling muds help in maintaining the pH levels during drilling operations, to withstand the effects of wellbore gases, such as hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide.

– The high-gas solubility in oil-based muds also makes the detection of kicks more challenging, as compared to their water-based counterparts.

– Such increasing development of shale and tight gas reserves in the country is expected to boost the usage of oil-based drilling fluids, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of United States Onshore Drilling Fluid Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Low Breakeven Price and High Crude Oil Price

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Longer Lateral Length

4.2.3 Continuous Growth in Demand from Permian Basin

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High DUC Well Count

4.3.2 Drilling Fluid Challenges

4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Regulations and Policies

4.7 Raw Materials Trends

4.8 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Oil-based Drilling Fluid

5.1.2 Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid

5.1.3 Water-based Drilling Fluid

5.2 Basin

5.2.1 Permian

5.2.2 Eagle Ford

5.2.3 Niobrara

5.2.4 Bakken

5.2.5 Appalachia

5.2.6 Other Basins

5.3 Additive Type

5.3.1 Protective Chemicals

5.3.2 Fluid Viscosifiers

5.3.3 Weighting Agents

5.3.4 Wetting Agents

5.3.5 Lost Circulation Materials

5.3.6 Thinners

5.3.7 Rheology Modifiers

5.3.8 Surfactants

5.3.9 Alkalinity and pH Control Materials

5.3.10 Shale Stabilizers

5.3.11 Other Additive Types (Including Defoamers)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Imdex Limited

6.4.2 Horizon Mud Company Inc.

6.4.3 Aes Drilling Fluids LLC

6.4.4 Medserv PLC

6.4.5 BAKER HUGHES A GE CO.

6.4.6 Schlumberger Limited

6.4.7 Newpark Resources Inc.

6.4.8 Weatherford International PLC

6.4.9 National-oilwell Varco Inc.

6.4.10 Francis Drilling Fluids Ltd

6.4.11 Oleon Americas Inc. (Avril Group)

6.4.12 Q’max Solutions Inc.

6.4.13 Unique Drilling Fluids Inc.

6.4.14 Sunwest Fluids LLC

6.4.15 Mcada Drilling Fluids

6.4.16 Geo Drilling Fluids Inc.

6.4.17 Ces Energy Solutions Corp.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Re-emergence of Austin Chalk

7.2 Increasing Exploitation of Unconventional Reserves

