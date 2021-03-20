United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives industry with latest developments. United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Packaging and Automotive Industries

– Due to their ease of application, instant bonding ability, and versatility in joining a wide range of substrates, pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) are widely used in the packaging industry.

– PSA offer superior advantages over commonly used glue sticks in the packaging industry, as they do not require heat during application. The absence of heat eliminates hazards, like burns, and increases working safety. Additionally, PSAs are less intrusive on packaging graphics, providing the required adhesion without damaging the brand image. PSAs provide a clear bond that can be removed cleanly, without damaging the packaging or leaving behind any residue.

– In the automotive industry, PSAs are widely used, as they offer superior benefits over mechanical fasteners. They help in improving crash efficiency of automotive, as they do not affect the substrate used in assembly. They assist in distributing stress over the entire bonded area and do not allow the concentration of stress.

– PSAs are also used for the attachment of printed circuit boards to heat sinks in automotive electronics applications.

– As a result of the aforementioned factors, the demand for PSAs is expected to increase, during the forecast period.

Acrylic Resin Dominated the Market

– Acrylics copolymers are known to be one of the most widely-used polymers for manufacturing pressure sensitive adhesives.

– These copolymers are made from a variety of acrylic monomers. These monomers offer viscoelastic performance characteristics. Moreover, numerous high-performance applications, which demand coating thickness and material properties, use acrylic borne PSA.

– Solvent-borne thermoplastic acrylic resin has good substrate adhesion, making it well suited for UV coating and metallic and pigmented base coats on substrates of ABS, ABS+PC, PS, PC, and metals.

– Acrylic resin-borne adhesives are highly used in the automotive sector. They also find applications in the aerospace and marine sectors.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of United States Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Packaging and Automotive Industries

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rise in Minimum Wages of Workers

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Waterborne

5.1.2 Solvent Borne

5.1.3 Hot Melt

5.1.4 Radiation Cured

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Tapes

5.2.2 Label

5.2.3 Graphics

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Resin

5.3.1 Acrylic

5.3.2 Silicone

5.3.3 Elastomer

5.3.4 Other Resins

5.4 End-user Industry

5.4.1 Packaging

5.4.2 Woodworking and Joinery

5.4.3 Medical

5.4.4 Commercial Graphics

5.4.5 Transportation

5.4.6 Electronics

5.4.7 Other End-user Industries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.3 Ashland Inc.

6.4.4 Avery Dennison Corporation

6.4.5 BASF SE

6.4.6 DowDuPont

6.4.7 H B Fuller

6.4.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.9 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.10 Scapa

6.4.11 Sika AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Bio-based Pressure-sensitive Adhesives

